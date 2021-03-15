Another day, another job for Hailey Bieber! The model has been named as the face of the Superga advertising campaign for Spring Summer 2021. With a focus on timeless, effortless, and laidback style, it makes sense that the All American beauty who is celebrated for her own brand of casual-but-polished street style would star front and center.

In a release, the 24-year-old said joining forces with the Italian brand made her think about spending time in the picturesque country for her honeymoon. “Superga is synonymous with Italy so when I was asked to become the new ambassador, I immediately thought about how it’s one of my favorite countries,” she said. “I love the story and heritage of this brand. Superga is a shoe that has stayed true to its origins and never gone out of style. It’s timeless and classy and I feel it perfectly matches my personal style.”

The campaign, released globally today, was shot in New York City’s Pier 59 in December by an all-female team, including stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and photographer Stevie Dance. The concept captures Bieber in a 24/7-type feature, showing how she wears her sneakers—and wears them well!—around the clock.

The styles on display include the famous 2750 white canvas shoe—aptly nicknamed the “People’s shoe of Italy!”—as well as the 2790 platform sneaker in black cotton canvas, 2490 Bold sneaker in plant dyed organic cotton, the archival Alpina tick tread sole, and the new 2630 Stripe and 2705 High Tops.

See the campaign below:

