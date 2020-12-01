Gucci Model Ellie Goldstein Covers Allures “The Beauty of Accessibility” Digital Series

British teen model Ellie Goldstein has her wish come true, as she lands her first beauty cover. The 18-year-old, who has Down syndrome, appears on the digital cover for Allure: The Beauty of Accessibility series.

In the series, Goldstein—who recently appeared in a historic beauty campaign for Gucci Beauty—tells senior beauty editor Dianna Mazzone about how she is spreading positivity throughout the world and how she is advocating for greater inclusivity in the industry. Allure also spoke to representatives from her groundbreaking management company, Zebedee Management, which was formed in 2017 with the goal of representing models with visible differences and disabilities.

“Ten years from now, I want to be all over the world,” Goldstein says in the issue. “I never get upset or sad. I’m always happy and bright and bubbly…And a bit cheeky.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure)

She added: “When I saw [my picture] on Gucci Beauty’s Instagram, I thought, Wow! Who is this? Is this me, or what?! My friends and family saw it. It felt very special to me.”

The digital cover story is part of a new Allure series, “The Beauty of Accessibility,” which explores inclusivity and representation for people with disabilities in the beauty industry and beyond. Goldstein is also featured in the December/January issue, which is on newsstands now.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.