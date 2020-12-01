Juno Star Comes Out As Transgender, Will Now Be Known As Elliot Page

Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, has come out as transgender via a personal statement posted on Twitter.

The actor, 33, said they wish to be referred to by the pronouns he/they: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote online. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

The star thanked the trans community for “courage, generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place” but added that he was “scared” to come out as trans given the “invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer…and the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

The Umbrella Academy star also took fire at political leaders who “work to criminalize trans health care.”

Read the full statement below:

