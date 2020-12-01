SJP’s New Favorite Line Farm Rio Collaborates With Levi’s

Sarah Jessica Parker was papped out and about last week in a show-stopping printed puffer from Brazilian brand Farm Rio. The high profile endorsement is yet another notable recent highlight for the label, which opened its first U.S. stores—in NYC and Miami—just last year.

Further cementing their status as one-to-watch, Farm Rio has now teamed up with heritage denim brand Levi’s on a fun and colorful 16-part capsule collection. All the Levi’s hits you’d expect are included—Trucker jackets, Ribcage jeans, and denim shorts—but with a new tropical and vibrant guise. The prints include iconography that’s quickly becoming Farm Rio’s signature: toucans, jaguars, tree frogs, and parrots. (Oh my!) All the prints were actually developed specifically for this collection too, giving it even more of a unique and quirky appeal.

As Farm Rio is an ethically-minded brand first and foremost, this collaboration also has a mindful component. Both companies will team up with organizations SOS Mata Atlantica and One Tree Planted to plant 14,000 native trees that will help preserve and restore two vibrant and vital Brazilian forests.

The collection launches December 1 online and in stores. Get yours before SJP steals your thunder!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.