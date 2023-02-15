Gigi Covers ELLE, Tommy’s New Campaign, Christian Cowan’s Dorito Collab, Plus! Inside The LaQuan Smith After Party…

Gigi Hadid is ELLE’s March cover girl

While we haven’t seen our Gigi walking any runways yet this NYFW, at least she’s still lighting up on feeds in another way. Hadid is gracing the latest issue of ELLE, styled by Alex White and lensed by Mario Sorrenti. Inside the mag, the supermodel opens up about finding the balance between her personal life and her public life, career longevity, her dreams for her brand Guest In Residence, therapy, boundaries, and more. On advice she once received from Serena Williams that’s helped her navigate fame, she says: “Serena once told me, ‘Nothing stays in the press longer than three weeks.’ You can feel like your life is ending…but if it’s a mistake, then it will pass. I think it’s about not taking yourself that seriously and being like, ‘When I am on my deathbed, I’m not going to remember that one awkward interview from when I was 19.’” Read the whole candid interview here.

Random alert! Christian Cowan collaborated with Doritos on his NYFW show

While editors battled with delirious levels of tiredness, Christian Cowan rewarded those who stayed up late with his most well-rounded show to date. Showcasing his wares at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea, the young British designer looked to seminal icons of a bygone era—Dietrich, Garland, Baker, Mansfield, Kitt, Crawford, Monroe. The air of mystery, infamy, and often sorrow that surrounds these figures lent itself well to a sparse show setting, almost-haunting soundtrack, and garments that had their fair share of drama. But interspersed with what we’ve come to look to the designer for (showgirl-style feathers and sparkle that has long since found fans in members of the nightlife community), also came more wearable and chill pieces like fluid slip dresses that trailed the floor elegantly, silky blazers, slim-fitting suiting, and embellished power coats. Giving cause for smile (as was the major front row which included Teyana Taylor, OG Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen, Sam Smith—are they, aren’t they?!—and Lil Nas X in a colossal feathered headdress) was a surprise collaboration with Dorito’s, which surprisingly worked very harmoniously thanks to subtle triangle-shaped detailing on discoball frocks and accessories and nods to spicy flavors with the color palette and large feathers that jutted up in the air from some looks. Another reward for staying up past our bedtime? A bag of Dorito’s for everyone to grab as a much-needed midnight snack on the way to the elevator.

LaQuan Smith & friends celebrate the Fall Winter ’23 collection

With adrenaline running high after an epic show at the Rainbow Room, LaQuan Smith and his legion of fans and supporters kept the party going. The designer and his guests headed to Silver Lining Lounge, the new hotspot from TAO Group, for a late night after party which included a performance by Ice Spice. Also on the agenda were cannabis party favors by Her Highness, take home gifts from Huda Beauty, and crowd-pleasing Baileys-infused vanilla mint shakes. Among those who joined Smith were Alton Mason (who walked in the show as the brand made its foray into menswear), Diplo, Dorothy Wang, Jake & Josie Dupont who also walked in the show, Jason Wu, Madisin Rian, Ming Lee Simmons, Lil Nas X, Prabal Gurung, Pritika Swarup, Shanina Shaik, Stefon Diggs, Tina Leung, Teyana Taylor, Young Paris, and more.

Images: BFA

Tommy Hilfiger releases Spring 2023 Classics Reborn campaign

Tommy Hilfiger is ushering in the new season by looking to the past—albeit with a twist. Following on from the spirit of the Tommy Factor multi-layered campaign for Fall ’22, the designer was once more looking to his rich archives for inspiration. As such, the latest campaign is centered around the idea of ‘Classics Reborn’—a new collection of 250 pieces (!) which honors the brand’s prep classics while infusing them with a zeitgeisty, au courant update. Think: a reinvented Oxford shirt, denim, rugby shirts, parkas, knitwear, and blazer and chino sets. The campaign, shot by Gregory Harris, brings together Georgia May Jagger, Harvard student and ambassador for youth Aoki Lee Simmons, Kesewa Aboah, Kailand Morris, Dylan Brosnan, Paris Brosnan, and Sean Koons. “Classics never go out of style,” states Tommy Hilfiger. “This collection is about a modernization and reinterpretation of prep, finding new ways to keep timeless styles fresh. Reinvention is a constant source of excitement for me.” The Spring 2023 Classics Reborn collection is available worldwide from today.

