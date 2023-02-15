EventsNews

The Daily Front Row Fêted The Designers Of Concept Korea With An After Party At The Ned NoMad

by Freya Drohan
On Tuesday evening, guests gathered in The Magic Room at Manhattan’s private member’s club and hotel The Ned NoMad to raise a glass to the designers of Concept Korea: UL:KIN, Cahiers, and BESFXXK. They danced, they drank, and they went bananas over superstar Hyoyeon, who treated the crowd to a special DJ set. Here’s what went down!

Hours after the Concept Korea brands took to the runway at Spring Studios to showcase their newest collections, fans of the labels joined other industry tastemakers, models, editors, and influencers for the stylish soirée at The Ned’s intimate events space. Almost at the finish line after a long week of NYFW programing, attendees took a moment to enjoy themselves as they sipped Wölffer wine and chilled Peroni beer and caught up with one another.

The energy in the room went through the roof when Hyoyeon (DJ HYO) got up behind the decks, with fans jumping at the rare opportunity to be so close to the multi-hyphenate singer, actress, and TV personality.

After the performance, it was time for a night cap, thanks to El Cristiano ultra premium tequila (make ours a spicy margarita please, we needed an extra pep in our step!).

Meanwhile others savored non-GMO, gluten-free, and plant-based Dry Gin, Botanic Vodka, and delicious petal-infused Faerie Fizz Hard Seltzers from LA-based brand AMASS.

Among those who joined the Daily team for the bash were Karina Bik, Sophie Sumner, Tobias Sorensen, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Eric Goldie, Jeremy Batoff, Olga Ferrara, Taras Romanav, Martha Luna, Genie Parada-Fishman, Garrett Swann, Anthony Urbano, Taras Romanov, Katya Tolstova, Sofia Bastian, Daniele Carettoni, Chris Coffee, Greivy, Brooklynne Webb, Melissa Vale, Francesca Vuillemin, Hattie Dolittle, and many, many more.

See inside the evening, below:

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

