Fun & Cool Things To Do At Miami Art Basel

Basel is back! With a jam-packed schedule of events and fashion fêtes, we’ve delved into the invite bag to do the work for you. Mark you cals accordingly.

11/29

*At the new BLK Miami Studio in Wynwood, Triller will kick off its programing, which will see a mixture of digital and physical auctions, celebrity guest speakers, live painting, surprise NFT drops, music performances, and more. A highlight of the schedule will see the Our Friend, Jean exhibition on the life and work of Jean Michael Basquiat.

*Loewe store reopens in the Miami Design District, featuring a large scale wall drawing by conceptual artist Sol LeWitt.

*The Tod’s Mosaic collection and the art sculptures of Willie Cole will be on view at the Tod’s Miami Design District

boutique through December 6.

11/30

*Britain’s Maddox Gallery returns, presenting work by artists such as Yayoi Kusama, Andy Warhol, Harland Miller, Bradley Theodore, and an unrivaled collection of Banksy canvases. (Booth AM218)

12/1

*Crosby Studios founder Harry Nuriev presents his installation, The Bedroom, at Design Miami. (Public days: 12/1-12/5.)

*AARMY will be hosting free bodyweight workout sessions at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel from 12/1 to 12/4 at 9AM and 10.30AM.

*Sean Penn and Anitta with her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Soleil Moon Free, Alan Faena, Dylan Penn, Vivi Nevo, and Craig Robbins will host a special evening to benefit CORE’s COVID-19 Relief Program in Latin America.

12/2

*ShopShops Livestream Auction, hosted IRL at The Webster, will feature exclusive hand painted luxury designs by artist Amber Vittoria, plus vintage designer pieces from Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and other leading luxury brands.

*Chanel will unveil its new two-story 7,600 square foot boutique in Miami’s Design District, designed by New York-based architect Peter Marino. The boutique will also fea

*Valentino will bring The Party Collection to the Rubell museum with cocktail events and client appointments (until 12/3).

*La Prairie is hosting its first-ever pop-up Beach Club, offering guests a beachfront installation from 12PM-4PM to enjoy beauty treatments and some R+R. The brand will also reveal its latest artistic collaboration, with Taiwanese new media artist, choreographer, and dancer Wen-Chi Su. Su will deliver a performance on Miami Beach’s oceanfront at sunrise and sunset (5PM-6.30PM).

12/3

For two days only, until 12/4, Marea is popping up in Miami with a four-course tasting menu—including the famed octopus fusilli!—and wine-pairing for $375 per person.

*Miami-based artist Jimena Montemayor will be in situ at the the GANNI Miami store with her ‘WURMS’ artworks, and will be customizing visitors’ GANNI Banner Bags over cocktails. (3PM-5PM on 12/3 and 12/4).

12/4

Lizzo will close out Basel with a performance, thanks to the American Express UNSTAGED series.

Cardi B will celebrate the launch of her vodka-infused non-diary whipped cream, Whipshots, with a party at Strawberry Moon.

