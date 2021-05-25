Five Brands To Fall For At Atlanta Apparel

Get ready, Atlanta Apparel is back from June 9-12. Fast becoming our favorite way to keep up with what the greater population will be wearing months down the line, we’re once again looking closely at who’s showing at the major market event. Mark your calendars, snap up your tickets. and read on for some of the brands we’ve got our eyes firmly fixed on.

Johnny Was

A must-know brand for the bohemian-leaning print lovers in our midst. Johnny Was is a leader in the space too, having created maximalist, wanderlust-inspired clothing for over 30 years. With ready to wear, accessories, jewelry, and footwear, it’s never been so easy to channel your inner global nomad with this one stop shop.

Chan Luu

This year, it’s all about the accessories—and thanks to Chan Luu, we’ve a way to load them on in abundance without breaking the bank. With flagship stores in L.A. and Tokyo, it’s your rare chance to see the brand’s latest in person at Atlanta Apparel’s upcoming market.

Barbour

Make like the royals with Barbour—which is your fast track to looking like you spend your weekends in the idyllic English countryside. From waxed jackets to rain boots, and more Urban-ready styles too, this heritage brand has you covered…and your pet too! After all, getting out into the great outdoors is set to boom in popularity this fall. See you on the trail!

Kendra Scott

Magpies will already know and adore this jewelry brand, and the woman behind the eponymous success story! With philanthropy at the heart of everything the Austin-based company does, it’s no wonder that its found fans not just because of its bling, but because of its greater purpose too. With an impressive one million followers on Instagram alone, Scott has built up an impressive community—why not join them yourself!

Olivaceous

Making like the on-trend L.A-living style stars on your Instagram feed is closer than you thought, thanks to Olivaceous. The SoCal brand has quickly become our first port of call when it comes to cute sun dresses, easy breezy printed coords, and romantic blouses. Sign us up!

