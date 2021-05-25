H&M Team Up With Brock Collection For Dreamy (And Sustainable!) Collaboration

Kudos to H&M for making it more attainable than ever to have an A list wardrobe on a high street budget. The retailer’s latest collaborator is Los Angeles-based brand Brock Collection; whose romantic, ethereal, and vintage-inspired dresses and separates have found fans in Margot Robbie, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more.

The upcoming capsule—available in the U.S. on June 24 and globally on July 3—incorporates signatures that the label is known for. In other words: feminine corset-like details, floral frocks plucked from the pages of a storybook, and nostalgic blouses, as well as denim, accessories, slip-on footwear, and jewelry. True to form, the palette is primarily delicate pinks, creams, and faded denim—with a generous dose of their instantly-recognizable black tie-up ribbon elements. Better still, the pieces will be derived from sustainable materials such as organic linen, organic cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel™ Lyocell.

The brand, founded in 2014 by then-husband and wife team and Parsons graduates Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, is a former winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund; just two years after launching to major fanfare. Hopefully, we are bound to see their return to the runway for the upcoming NYFW season in September.

To showcase the Brock Collection x H&M campaign, H&M partnered with choreographer Sherrie Silver to create a modern dance routine themed around the concept of “pure joy.” See the video and its stars—Julia Campbell, Patricia Manfield (Heir), Alva Claire Mc Kenzie, Dulcie Gibbons, MaryGrace Tropeano, Dohuyn Kim, Ajok Daing, and Sherrie Silver—and witness the collection in all its glorious movement, as well as in lookbook format, below. Mark your cals, folks—this one is destined to be snapped up quickly!

