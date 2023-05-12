Fêting Sally Holmes, Aurora James Celebrates Her Memoir, Elsa Hosk’s HELSA Is Launching Shoes, And More!

InStyle welcomed new editor in chief Sally Holmes and celebrates The New & Next Issue in LA

Hollywood heavyweights headed to the ultra-private San Vincente Bungalows in West Hollywood to raise a glass to the incoming editor in chief of InStyle, Sally Holmes. Holmes, who joined the fold from Marie Claire and officially started her role last week, was joined by the likes of Kristin Davis, Alexandra Daddario, Dove Cameron, Jenna Dewan, Lily Rabe, Sarah Hyland, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Quinta Brunson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Paris Jackson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shani Darden, Storm Reid, and Leah Wyar, president, Entertainment and Beauty & Style Group at Dotdash Meredith.

Images: Shutterstock

Jacquelyn Jablonski and Pasquale Bruni hosted a dinner to raise awareness for Autism Tomorrow

Supermodel and Autism Tomorrow founder Jacquelyn Jablonski was surrounded by industry friends, models, tastemakers, and editors as she came together with jewelry brand Pasquale Bruni to host an intimate dinner. The evening took place at Parcelle and welcomed Mazdack Rassi (Autism Tomorrow vice president), Selby Drummond, Alexandra Agoston, Bambi Blyth, Anaa Saber, Alana Zimmer, Brianna Lance, Cora Emmanuel, and many more. Pasquale Bruni president Daniele Bruni Bossio was also in attendance for the event, which aimed to raise awareness for the foundation and educate attendees on

how to support the community through adulthood. “My brother and family inspired me to launch Autism Tomorrow, so it’s been special partnering with a family-run business like Pasquale Bruni. We are so thankful for their support,” Jablonski said.

Fashion folks fête Aurora James

Diane von Furstenberg and Huma Abedin hosted an intimate gathering earlier this week at the Rizzoli bookstore on Broadway in celebration of Aurora James’ memoir, Wildflower. At the book signing event, designer and The Fifteen Percent Pledge founder James also red an excerpt of the book to those in attendance. Among the crowd who turned out in force to celebrate were Veronica Webb, Hannah Bronfman, Tayshia Adams, Will Welch, Bethann Hardison, Sanford Biggers, Carly Cushnie, Mickalene Thomas, Stacey Bendet, Prabal Gurung, Brandon Maxwell, and Alioune Badara-Fall, amongst others.

Images: BFA

Brandon Blackwood expands into swimwear

NYC-based designer Brandon Blackwood has added another category. Hot on the heels (!) of his debut footwear collection, Blackwood is delving into swimwear as as extension of the Spring Vault Collection. The offering is inspired by the brand’s own hot sellers, like its bright-hued handbags and its trademark bamboo hoop, which is used as a closure. To coincide with the launch today, a campaign styled by Roberto Johnson was also shared online, starring Alicia Olivas, Anai Akuei, Angelique Quinones, Brittne Jackson, Cami Arboles, Drew Jones, Maryann Elizabeth, Maya Margarita, Pam Nasr, and Taylor Hawkins. The collection will be available in sizing XS – XXL and sold exclusively on BrandonBlackwood.com and at KITH Miami.

Helsa Studio launches shoes

Speaking of new launches. Elsa Hosk’s fashion brand Helsa teased it’s venturing into the footwear category. It’s the first additional focus for the minimalist ready to wear brand, which the supermodel launched in September 2022 as an ode to her own personal style and her Swedish heritage. Sharing a picture of one of the styles, the brand confirmed the drop would happen in “late May.” Watch this space!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELSA (@helsastudio)

The first-ever KREWE Krawfish Boil is coming

On May 20, New Orleans-based eyewear brand KREWE is bringing some Southern flavor to the city. The inaugural KREWE Krawfish Boil will take place on Gansevoort Street outside the flagship store, turning the street into a block party with 1,000 pounds of crawfish provided by Mara’s Southern Kitchen, refreshments from TopoChico and Ray’s Bar. There’ll also be live music in store, and KEWE sunglasses for sale. A portion of proceeds raised from the event will go to Memorial Sloan Kettering. Get your tickets here and avail of early bird pricing.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.