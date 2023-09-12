7 For All Mankind & Georgia May Jagger Celebrated Their Fall ’23 Campaign

Good genes, good jeans! Rock star royalty Georgia May Jagger—that’s Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall’s style star daughter, ICYMI—brought the London edge to NYFW while hosting a dinner alongside 7 For All Mankind. The multi-hyphenate model and muse is starring in the brand’s Fall ’23 campaign, and she was also on hand to help the label introduce its new digital publication, 7 MAGAZINE: London Edition, which was dotted around the room at The Clocktower at The Edition (how apropos!) hotel on Madison Avenue.

Jagger was joined by the likes of Aurora James, Tina Leung, Elizabeth Sulcer, Telsha Anderson-Boone, Justin Boone, Olivia Perez, Natalie Suarez, Dylana Suarez, Alyssa Coscarelli, Christina Grasso, Hannah Mussette, Lilah Ramzi, Sierra Mayhew, and many more for the memorable evening, which raised a glass to fashion month.

For the campaign, Jagger was captured in the British capital by renowned photographer Sonia Szostak, with some shots at infamous ’60s nightclub and hideaway The Scotch of St. James; a location that undeniably deeply rooted in the Jagger family history. “We are thrilled to have Georgia May Jagger as the face of our Fall and Holiday 2023 Global Campaigns. Her wit and charm complement her captivating presence and dynamic spirit, which perfectly embody the essence of 7 For All Mankind—bold, confident, and effortlessly chic,” Francesca Toninato, CEO at 7 For All Mankind, said of its newest face.

Peep inside the evening of celebration below—the Fall ’23 offering is live now too, so you can channel the London look yourself.

Images: BFA

