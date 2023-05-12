MediaNews

Daily Media: Los Angeles Magazine Names New Editor In Chief, And More Moves To Peruse

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Shirley Halperin is now editor in chief at Los Angeles Magazine.

2. Bailey Hospodor is now associate vice president at KWT Global.

3. Alice Graham-Welton is now senior publicist at Le CollectiveM. Rebecca McGill is now account supervisor.

4. Jess Martino is now account executive at Quinn PR.

5. Nicole Clark is now account director at Autumn Communications.

6. Sarah Leung is now PR director at MVPR.

Plus! 

7. Finn Partners is now representing Soho House.

8. PURPLE PR is now representing Palomo Spain, FIGUE, ViX Paula Hermanny, DIEMONDE, AYR, DL1961,

9. Walker Drawas is now representing Melissa Shoes.

10. CKPR is now representing Selima Optique.

11. Factory PR is now representing Harbison.

12. Brandsway Creative is now representing Shane Duffy of HGTV’s Build It Forward.

13. The Consultancy PR is now representing SUITE NY & C SUITE NY, Lindye Galloway, Burnham Design, nanimarquina, and Weston Table.

14. Le CollectiveM is now representing Marina St Barth and Awake NY.

15. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Happy Mammoth.

16. GO PR is now representing Tourisme Montréal.

17. Victory PR is now representing HerMD.

18. Westway Communications is now representing Adrienne Landau.

19. LJPR is now representing BEYOND by Vera.

20. Droese Public Relations (DPR) is now representing Lucchese Bootmaker.

21. Beach House is now representing Marc Anthony hair care.

22. VPR + creative is now representing Bananhot and Shani Shemer Swimwear.

23. SLC Public Relations is now representing Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics.

Please email uat dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future. 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Erick Cancela – A Glimpse into the...

Daily Media: New Names At IndieWire, Vox,...

Daily Media: Karlie Kloss’ Latest Passion Project,...

Daily Media: New Names At Elle, PURPLE,...

Daily Media: Moves At HELLO! US, Who...

Daily Media: New Names At Bottega Veneta,...

Daily Media: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Takes...

Daily Media: Danielle James Joins Elle As...

So You Want To Work In Media?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.