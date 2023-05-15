Elle Macpherson is enjoying life in the slow lane—well, as much as a multi-hyphenate supermodel and entrepreneur can. ‘The Body’ has just launched a new collaboration with Karen Millen as part of the British fashion brand’s ICONS series, which teams up with the industry’s most legendary names for capsule edits. But this summer, you’ll find her winding down and keeping zen. Here’s what she’s reading, listening to, eating, and enjoying—should you feel like taking a leaf out of the Aussie goddess’ book.

Tell us about how your collaboration with Karen Millen came about!

I was honored to be approached by the team to collaborate on the latest ICONS campaign. I’m all for personal style as the ultimate aspiration, and Karen Millen is a brand that represents the modern woman with its chic, timeless, quality designs, and great style. I loved the shoot and worked with a great team co-creating the images

What’s your biggest fashion regret?

There’s been a few dodgy hair experimentations along the way!

What’s your best-ever fashion or red carpet moment?

The Met Ball 2005. I went straight from the beach in the Bahamas and wore a Calvin Klein by Narciso Rodriguez long, chartreuse green, satin strapless dress with a pair of gold Melissa Odabash flip flops.

What’s the most sentimental thing in your wardrobe?

A pair of jeans I had as a teenager and an old t-shirt with a photo of the boys on it .

What are you up to this summer? What’s your summer vibe in one word?

I’m taking time out this summer to immerse myself in nature and love and personal growth.

Beach or pool?

Beach!

What kind of traveller are you?

I like to travel light if possible, and explore places I haven’t been before.

What are you reading and listening to at the moment?

I’m re-reading From Atoms to Angels by Paul Walsh-Roberts. And listening to guided meditations and music by Eric Clapton.

You’re inviting us over and cooking for us this summer, what are you serving?

Locally-grown vegan delights. We will make it up on the day, but it will be plenty of avocado and plenty of laughs!

What’s making you feel good at the moment?

My life is taking shape like never before. Love, new opportunities in work and play, deeper connection to myself, nature and the earth, other like hearted souls, and life in general.

What’s always in your handbag?

Sunglasses and Super elixir.

What wish do you hope comes true this year?

I’m selling my house, so my wish for this year is for an effortless new home!

