Net-A-Porter Hosted Its Traditional Toast To NYFW At Raf’s

It’s a family affair, if Net-a-Porter has anything to do with it. The luxury e-tailer brought together its fashion family of designers, models, entertainment stars, influencers, tastemakers, editors, and clients—essentially every best dressed list fixture you can think of—to take a moment’s reprieve from the hectic NYFW schedule and enjoy a cocktail or two.

Alison Loehnis, ad interim CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter, was on hosting duty, flinging open the doors of chic Noho hotspot Raf’s for the early evening Sunday soirée. Keenly aware that most were in need of a decent snack amid a hectic rainy day of back-to-back shows, she made sure the Italian and French bakery-slash-eatery was serving made-to-order affogatos and perfectly-stuffed pistachio bomboloncinis. All the better to accompany her favorite cocktail, spicy skinny margaritas, as well as violet martinis, sbagliatos, and natural red and white wines—because who has time for sulfate-induced morning brain on a Monday morning?!

A custom gelato cart was also in situ on Elizabeth Street, serving homemade artisanal gelato to guests who could be found bopping along to a playlist curated by Rainey Qualley. Credit where it’s due, too, to Tiffany Haddish who made it to the party just in time for last call, not allowing a delayed cross-country flight keep her away from the fashion week fun.

Among those in attendance were Lucy Hale, Charlotte Groeneveld, Jasmine Sanders, Amalie Moosgaard, Cecilie Moosgaard, Christina Grasso, Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez, Albert Ayal, Leandra Medine Cohen, Amelie Zilber, Aurora James, Avantika, Carlacia Grant, Clara McGregor, Coco Bassey, Carly Cushnie, Jennifer Fisher, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Maria Alia Al-Sadek, Meena Harris, Rainey Qualley, Noor Elkhaldi, Talia Ryder, Tamu McPherson, Tinx, and many more.

Images: BFA

