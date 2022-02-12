Stealing A Backstage Minute With New Kid On The Block, Tia Adeola

Nigeria-native Tia Adeola presented her second official NYFW show on Thursday evening—and with glowing reviews, it’s safe to say she’s come much further than a hop, skip, and a jump away from selling her wares via Snapchat from her FIT college dorm. The future’s bright!

Your mood right now in one word: Mild-panic

The collection mood in one word: ( The ) Comeback

Adrenaline high thanks to…. Last minute deadlines

Late nights or early mornings: Early mornings

Jumping off point for this collection: Authorities and regimes

Who you call for moral support: My dad

Food order on speed dial right now: Croissants

Failsafe inspiration when you need it: The renaissance period

Coffee or tea: Matcha!

Soundtrack/album that gets you through: It’s about time – SWV / DS4EVER – Gunna

Stress buster: Music

Good luck charm: God

The first person you look for in the audience: My immediate family. Otherwise I look straight ahead because I’m nervous

Post-show celebrations: Tequila!

