Stealing A Backstage Minute With New Kid On The Block, Tia Adeola

Nigeria-native Tia Adeola presented her second official NYFW show on Thursday evening—and with glowing reviews, it’s safe to say she’s come much further than a hop, skip, and a jump away from selling her wares via Snapchat from her FIT college dorm. The future’s bright!
Your mood right now in one word: Mild-panic
The collection mood in one word: ( The ) Comeback
Adrenaline high thanks to…. Last minute deadlines
Late nights or early mornings: Early mornings
Jumping off point for this collection: Authorities and regimes
Who you call for moral support: My dad
Food order on speed dial right now: Croissants
Failsafe inspiration when you need it: The renaissance period
Coffee or tea: Matcha!
Soundtrack/album that gets you through: It’s about time – SWV / DS4EVER – Gunna
Stress buster: Music
Good luck charm: God
The first person you look for in the audience: My immediate family. Otherwise I look straight ahead because I’m nervous
Post-show celebrations: Tequila!
