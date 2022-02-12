NewsRunway

Stealing A Backstage Minute With New Kid On The Block, Tia Adeola

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Tia Adeola (Courtesy)

Nigeria-native Tia Adeola presented her second official NYFW show on Thursday evening—and with glowing reviews, it’s safe to say she’s come much further than a hop, skip, and a jump away from selling her wares via Snapchat from her FIT college dorm. The future’s bright!

Your mood right now in one word: Mild-panic

The collection mood in one word: ( The ) Comeback

Adrenaline high thanks to…. Last minute deadlines

Late nights or early mornings: Early mornings

Jumping off point for this collection: Authorities and regimes

Who you call for moral support: My dad

Food order on speed dial right now: Croissants

Failsafe inspiration when you need it: The renaissance period

Coffee or tea: Matcha!

Soundtrack/album that gets you through: It’s about time – SWV / DS4EVER – Gunna

Stress buster:  Music

Good luck charm: God

The first person you look for in the audience: My immediate family. Otherwise I look straight ahead because I’m nervous

Post-show celebrations: Tequila!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

The Daily’s 20th Anniversary Issue—With Cover Stars...

L’AGENCE Fall ’22 Brought Vintage-style Suiting And...

NYFW’s Key Players! Meet IMG’s Dominic Kaffka,...

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Cowan Will Break Records For...

Michelle Ochs’ New Act: Et Ochs Spring...

So Much To Do! So Much To...

How The Pandemic Presented Madigan McGovern The...

The NYFW Calendar Is Here! See All...

CFDA/IMG Confirm Mask Mandate For NYFW, And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X