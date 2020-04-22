10 Facial Mists, Sprays, & Toners for Your Daily Glow Up

Refresh. Reset. Repeat. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions during this time of quarantine and that kind of stress wreaks havoc on your skin, ladies. Here’s a few facial mists you can use throughout the day that not only help your complexion but can give you a boost whenever it’s needed. And that can be several times a day!

1. OMOROVICZA Queen of Hungary Mist, $90

Well, it is a mist made for a queen – specifically for Hungary’s Queen Elizabeth in the 14th century – and the guilty splurge you need right now. The calming neroli and rose scented formula can be used as a post-cleanse toner or a quick spritz refresher any time of day. Orange blossom and sage waters purify while apple pectin and thermal waters give skin hydration to improve firmness for a more supple look.



2. MARIO BADESCU The Facial Spray Collection, $28

You get four different sprays with a myriad of benefits. There’s the pink cult favorite infused with rejuvenating rose and clarifying thyme. The green is all about revitalizing and cooling skin with a mix of cucumber and green tea. The purple helps de-stress skin using a combination of aloe vera, chamomile, and lavender which is also full of Vitamin C for some antioxidant action. Finally, the orange is the ultimate energizer giving you a dose of orange blossom and sage to banish a dull, tired complexion.

3. GIVENCHY L’Intemporel Blossom Beautifying Cream-In-Mist, $59

The Blossom Glow Complex contains angelica extract for the essential hydration along with pink berries, which “act on the skin’s defenses to protect skin cells.” Throw in some Vitamin C to help improve elasticity and suppleness then finish with a cotton extract working as an active cell barrier. The end result is a more youthful, radiant look. We recommend using it first thing in the morning but it can be used to freshen up anytime too.



4. COOLA Full Spectrum 360 Refreshing Water Mist Organic Face Sunscreen SPF 18, $36

If you want a spray to cover all the bases, this is it! Not only is the brand dedicated to organic and cruelty-free products, this mist is infused with organic aloe and coconut water along with its plant-derived Full Spectrum 360° complex. That formula gives you UVA/UVB protection and fights the side effects from blue light and pollution.

5. KIEHL’S Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist, $27

If the cactus flower can flourish in the driest climate, you can guarantee it will keep your skin hydrated with its combo of amino acids, B vitamins, and minerals. Pair that with Tibetan Ginseng aka “the Golden Root” to increase skin-cell respiration – in layman’s terms, letting them take in more oxygen. Plus, a potent blend of lavender, geranium, and rosemary essential oils work to purify and protect. This is your skincare warrior spray; bring it!

6. LITTLE BARN APOTHECARY Bamboo + Fresh Mist Clearing Mist, $16

This one is geared for anyone who’s dealing with oily skin. Use it as a daily clearing tonic to reduce signs of a greasy visage. There’s toning licorice root which is an anti-inflammatory that also protects the skin from any free-radical damage. Concentrated bamboo extract full of silica encourages skin to produce collagen while the spearmint acts as a natural astringent.



7. WANDER BEAUTY Mist Connection Essence and Toner, $40

We’ve been a fan of Lindsay Ellingson since she graced the cover of our Daily Summer issue back in 2016. [Ed Note: She’s a delight to work with even when we had her leaping and splashing non-stop, all day in St. Barth’s!] On this shoot, she introduced to her newly launched line and while we fell in love with the brand’s On-the-Glow sticks, this mist is our current obsession. There’s a white oil-based essence to add moisture and prep your skin mixed with a low molecular weight hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration. A blend of camellia japonica seed, evening primrose, sunflower, and avocado oil add extra nutrients and a faint intoxicating smell. Cut to the pink water-based toner full of betaine so your skin can balance its moisture and pH levels – a dynamic duo. Just shake so the two are completely combined and apply after cleansing. It’s the lightest, finest mist ever but still gives maximum coverage. Okay, we’re done fan-girling now!



8. TATA HARPER Concentrated Brightening Essence, $215

If you’re plagued by dark spots or an uneven skin tone, this is the spritz for you. After cleansing, massage two pumps of the essence into your face and neck. There’s a multi-targeted formula that makes you do “The Maths” with 9 ingredients to brighten your complexion, 7 to even out skin tone, 10 to plump and hydrate, followed by 7 sources of vitamins and minerals – how many is that?! It’s a mega mixture sure to revive and correct your skin for a refreshed, even look.



9. BURT’S BEES Hydrating Facial Mist, $13

This is a classic “use at will” mist including soothing aloe water. It’s refreshing. It’s clean. It’s what you need for that anytime-of-day pick-me-up. Apply before you start your day. Pull it out for a quick spray before you next Zoom meeting. Spritz some on after you complete that saw-it-online dinner you never knew you’d attempt let alone nail! Throw it in the refrigerator for an even more cooling kick…we did.



10. ORIGINS Ginzing Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion, $23

Here’s the oil-free treatment that’s going to give you the spritz of ambition you need in the morning with caffeine thanks to coffee beans paired with panax ginseng blended with nutrient-rich pomegranate. It’s supposed to optimize cell energy and isn’t that caffeine’s job? So, let a quick spray of this help your skin look vibrant with this true energy booster that also keeps makeup intact too. It’s a cup of Joe for your face.



