Editor’s Pick: GUESS Smart Eco 1981 High Rise Flare Jeans

What: Part of the Smart GUESS Collection, these jeans have a high rise, so they sit at your natural waist, with a straight fit and a flared leg. The collection is made with recycled and organic cotton, and utilizes advanced ozone and laser technology to create “washes” without water, making them more sustainable and environmentally friendly than a standard pair of new jeans.

Who: In 1981, by the Marciano brothers traded the South of France for Southern California, establishing GUESS in 1981 and using their European sensibility to reimagine American denim. Bloomingdale’s was the first department store to embrace the fledgling brand, ordering two dozen pairs of jeans, which proceeded to sell out in a matter of hours. Today, Guess is a global lifestyle brand creating everything from watches to fragrance to ready-to-wear.

Why: GUESS is making real strides this year to reduce their carbon footprint and incorporate more sustainable practices into everything they do. They are on track to have over 25 percent of their denim in the smart collection by 2021.

Since fiber and fabric production accounts for over half of fashion’s impact, GUESS is improving its environmental impact by rapidly transforming its materials selection to include more sustainable alternatives. Materials offered in the range include organic cotton, which is produced in a way that is safer for local waterways and workers as well as recycled polyester, which helps reduce waste by reusing recycled water bottles. In addition, TENCELTM Lyocell and modal fiber is produced in a clean production facility and derived from sustainably managed forests protected from illegal forest management practices.

The company has also made a commitment to set ambitious science-based targets for carbon emissions reductions and has developed new programs and partnerships in support of a circular fashion system, including its latest partnership with Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Where: Guess.com

How (much): $108

