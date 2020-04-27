7 Facial Exercises To Workout That Homebound Visage

Some may be hitting the vino a little hard these days (no judgement!) but at the other end of the spectrum is hitting the home gym hard. While self-isolationists are doing everything from reenacting retro videos or following their favorite fitness gurus, exercising your body isn’t the only thing to focus on. Do not forget your face! Women have been doing facial exercises for decades to battle wrinkles and maintain firmness. We’ve pulled together a selection of videos so you can start a new beauty workout regime. The practice is a bit controversial with some swearing by it and others calling it out as just another gimmick. Try them out and let us know!

1. BEST FACIAL EXERCISES with Dr. Liv

Based out of Switzerland, dermatologist Dr. Liv Kraemer has a series of beauty videos but this one is a great introduction to facial yoga. She not only tells you what not to do – rethink your mascara application stat – but also explains the logic behind exercise and even uses scientific diagrams for clear visuals. She offers options for several problem areas as well as how to work out your lip muscles.



2. FACIAL GYM: 2X CHIN with Susana Yabar

Yabar also has a collection of facial gymnastics with this segment specifically targeting the dreaded double chin and it looks exactly like a body workout video. There’s six different exercises that she breaks down and times for you while demonstrating it herself perched on a cliff right next to the ocean. She even coaches you along the way and trust us, you will feel those muscles working; we did!



3. 6 EYE EXERCISES with Parmita

This video alone has over 1.5 million views and the Blush with me-Parmita channel tackles much more from how to apply eyeliner to improving self-confidence. But Parmita’s personality makes these exercises entertaining as well as informative. She also answers questions that viewers sent in from her previous facial workout videos so you have pointers to improve your technique when it comes to tightening droopy eyes and reducing those crow’s feet.



4. FACIAL YOGA FOR SAGGING NECK, JAW, & JOWL AREA with Dr. Sheena

A registered Chinese medicine practitioner, Dr. Sheena Vaughan has a large clinic in Melbourne, Australia focusing on women’s health issues. One of the biggest complaints from her patients was sagging, lines and fluid retention in the neck area. She shows step-by-step three exercises to tone up not only the neck but your jaw lines as well and releasing stress tension. In addition, she tackles thyroid problems and while the production value isn’t high, it’s highly informative!



5. HOW TO REDUCE FOREHEAD WINKLES WITH FACE YOGA with Fumiko Takatsu

The creator of the Face Yoga Method, Takatsu has dedicated herself to instructing people on the benefits of facial yoga. She walks you through a very simple one-step technique which she warns could be slightly uncomfortable when you first start. In all honestly, it kinda does but this is a problem area [specifically for this editor] that is worth the minor discomfort.



6. HOW TO REDUCE & PREVENT NASOLABIAL FOLD LINES with Koko Hayashi

Hayashi doesn’t only promote facial yoga but also facial shiatsu to keep your visage glowing. This video however is for removing “cheekbone meltdown” which creates those deep smile or laugh lines on each side of your nose and mouth (aka Nasolabial folds). There’s an exercise to work from the inside of your mouth outward and one to boost up your cheeks. Plus, she even gives you tips on how to smile while avoiding unnecessary wrinkles.



7. FACEGYM: THE SIGNATURE WORKOUT

This one’s a little bit different. Founder Inge Theron wrote “Chronicles of a Spa Junkie” for the Financial Times over five years traversing the beauty and fitness industry. It took one face-lifting procedure to send her home for an unwanted extended period of time (sound familiar?). The result was her creating FaceGym that “targets the 40 forgotten facial muscles using effective and non-invasive signature muscle manipulation techniques to stimulate blood circulation, collagen production, and cell renewal.” Obviously you can’t visit one of the various locations but they do offer one-on-one digital sessions with their global trainers for only $60. With The Signature Sculpt, you’ll be guided through techniques to lift, tone, contour, and target the areas you specifically want to improve.



