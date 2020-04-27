9 Mouthwatering Baked Goods to Make During Quarantine

Is it just us or is everyone a baker these days? Makes sense. Baking can be incredibly relaxing and the payoff is absolutely delicious, especially if you’re baking one of these.
1. Carrot Cake with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting
This decadent delight created by baker and recipe developer Ana Zelić is a classic carrot cake recipe with a flavorful orange cream cheese frosting. Yum!
View this post on Instagram
Here’s something a little bit different from me. 🙈 You guys voted for darker background and here it is! How do we feel about it? I like it, but it feels like it’s not me 😅 I’m always experimenting something and want to learn as much as possible, so I’m glad I did this. But I think I’ll be keeping ABC mostly light. Although, never say never. . This is my carrot cake with walnuts and orange cream cheese frosting. 🥰 The first recipe I published on the blog, almost two years ago and it was due for a makeover — just in time for Easter or maybe Passover! ☺️ I’m updating the recipe right now with new images and helpful tips & information, hope you’ll like it! ♥️ . Sending hugs! 🤗🌟 __________________ https://www.anasbakingchronicles.com/carrot-cake/ __________________ Pitala sam vas na storijima koja vam je fotka draza i izabrali ste tamniju! 🙈 Svidja li vam se? Drugacije je od onoga sto inace radim i iako mi se svidja, nekako mi se cini da to nisam ja. 😅 Volim isprobavati nove stvari i uciti, tako da mi je drago da sam se okusala u ovome, ali mislim da cu blog i dalje drzati svjetlijim. Ne znam, vidjet cemo 🙈 . Ovo je moja torta od mrkve, prvi recept koji sam objavila na blogu prije skoro dvije godine. Bilo mu je vrijeme za preobrazbu — taman za Uskrs 😊 Upravo postavljam nove fotke na blog, zajedno s novim informacijama i savjetima za pripremu, nadam se da ce vam se svidjeti! ♥️ _____________ . . . . . . . . #feedfeed#thebakefeed#bakefromscratch#foodfluffer#foodinspo#instayummy#foodblogfeed#gloobyfood#kitchn#foodphotographer#foodtographyschool#foodphotos#bakersofinstagram#bakingblog#forthemaking#bakersgonnabake#inmykitchen#imsomartha#eatpretty#prettyfood#shareyourtable#makemore#bakinglove#tastingtable#beautifulcuisines#thebiteshot#food4thought#pinterestinspired#bakeandshare#f52grams @thebakefeed @thefeedfeed @foodblogfeed @food_glooby @food52
2. Milk Cookies (Biscottoni)
Let the fabulous aroma of cookies being baked in the oven engulf your home and transport you to your happy place. Bake up a nice big batch and you’ll have a lovely little something to enjoy with your morning coffee for weeks to come.
View this post on Instagram
Easy to make, with simple, basic ingredients, these milk cookies are rustic and fragrant. They have the flavors of my childhood and the aroma of small towns’ Italian bakeries. Golden, crunchy on the top, crumbly and soft on the inside, they are the perfect breakfast cookies. We love to dip them in our cappuccino because they stay firm without crumbling into the liquid. . I updated an old post from 2015, creativity is missing, these days. Today marks the middle of the third week working from home, not being able to go out. I still have anxiety attacks, although some days are better than others. Thank you so much🙏 for all your wonderful words of comfort, we are in this together. Stay home, stay safe❤ 📍 For the recipe, tap the photo in our bio. https://www.sugarlovespices.com/milk-cookies-biscottoni/ . . . . . #cookies #milkcookies #simplerecipe #foodblogger #cucinaitaliana #ricettaitaliana #biscottiallatte #biscottoni #fbcigers #homemade #fattoincasa #dolci #cookiestagram #bakefromscratch #healthylittlecravings #kitchn #shareyourtable #foodfluffer #thebakefeed #feedfeed #tastingtable #bakeandshare #onmytable
3. Lemon Shortbread Bars
A perfect way for beginners to try their hand at baking would be with these buttery and yummy, simple to make lemon shortbread bars, recipe created by food blogger @elisabethandbutter, who’s Instagram page has some lovely looking baked goods – which will inspire you to get in the kitchen and bake away.
4. New York Style Oreo Cheesecake
Anything with oreos, of course, has our attention. For the slightly more advanced baker, this creamy and rich cheesecake recipe created by @bakerbynature is a sure winner. And any leftovers (doubtful, but still) can be stored in the freezer for up to two months.
View this post on Instagram
This EPIC Oreo Cheesecake is dessert tonight and I seriously cannot wait! Featuring an Oreo cookie crust, cookies and cream cheesecake filling, and of course, an extra Oreo on top… this one is always a crowd-pleaser! Bonus: you can freeze any leftovers (if there are any lol) for up to two months! https://bakerbynature.com/new-york-style-oreo-cheesecake/
5. Crème Brûlée Cake
Celebrating a birthday in quarantine? The fluffy butter cake, bean curd filling, and burnt sugar frosting is all things delicious and created by Katie Wood, whose food blog Wood and Spoon has a wide array of baking recipes to choose from.
6. Mascarpone French Toast
Let’s not wait till the weekend to indulge in this deliciousness. This yummy french toast casserole, filled with jam and mascarpone, is EVERYTHING. And there are lots more mouthwatering recipes on @tutti_dolci, so you’ll be baking like a pro in no time at all.
7. Easy White Bread
For all the bread beginners, this is a no-fuss, easy-to-make white bread recipe, perfect for toasts and sandwiches/ It comes courtesy of food stylist Jen Davis, who has some great tips and tricks to follow in the kitchen posted on her page @twocupsflour.
View this post on Instagram
Fresh Bread, Daffodils and Honey make me Happy✨ . How about you?!!👩🍳🌼 . Recipe for Easy Homemade White Bread that’s lightly sweetened with honey is now on the Blog!!🍞 . Makes 2 soft fluffy loaves for toast and sandwiches 🙌🏻 : Recipe Link in Bio⬆️ . . . . . . . . . #foodstyleguide #freshbread #easyrecipesathome #thebakefeed #feedfeed #foodfluffer #still_life_gallery #bakersgonnabake #bakersofinstagram #breadbaker #bakingtherapy #homemadebread #nashvillefoodie #theartofslowliving #breakfasttable #bakedfromscratch #damnthatsdelish #mytablesituation #bakingday #goodmoodfood #realsimple #makeitdelicious #fromscratch #food52 #huffposttaste #breadbaking #recipeoftheday #realsimple #springbaking
8. Butter Banana Chip Cake
Since the banana bread popularity is flying high these days, time for us to go that extra mile and up our game with this divine banana chip cake recipe by baker Tess Huff posted on @stylesweetdaily.
View this post on Instagram
Down because your bananas turned brown? Think of it as the best excuse to make this Brown Butter Banana Chip Cake! If you’re like me, then you are trying to stretch every last ingredient and leftover right now. That includes banana. But to be honest, I get a little excited once my banana turn because then I am forced into baking delicious recipes like this one. Warm, nutty brown butter combines with sweet, moist bananas in this flavor-packed, swoon-worthy, chocolate-dotted cake. Find the recipe on Style Sweet – clock the link in profile then tap this glossy ganache covered cake. https://stylesweet.com/blog/2020/3/4/brown-butter-banana-chip-cake * * * * * * #stylesweet #stylesweetdaily #cakeoftheday #bhgfood #abmlifeissweet #f52grams #thefeedfeed #foodblogfeed @foodblogfeed #thebakefeed #imsomartha #lifeandthyme #thekitchn #foodwinewomen #thesugarfiles #bakefromscratch #bakersofinstagram #dessertgoals #bombesquad #fbcigers #studiodiysugarfix #tohfoodie #wsbakeclub #bundtofthemonth #bananabread #bundtcake #brownbutter #stayhomeandbake
9. Toasted Coconut Mango Cake
This one is for the experienced baker — a tropical cake with mango and tender coconut, tastes and feels like a vacation in itself (even if you’re just eating it in your living room).
View this post on Instagram
But really, have you tried MANGO CURD 🥭? It. Is. NEXT. LEVEL 🤤!!! . An oldie from last summer, but my Toasted Coconut Mango cake with toasted coconut cake layers, coconut buttercream, mango curd, and toasted coconut all around the outside gives me all the warmer weather vibes right about now!!! It is so gorgeous outside. Today’s run was so nice to not have a frozen face and allll the layers. 😂 . Full recipe already on my website 😘. Go get’em! . #bakingwithblondie #cakeconfidence
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.