9 Mouthwatering Baked Goods to Make During Quarantine

Is it just us or is everyone a baker these days? Makes sense. Baking can be incredibly relaxing and the payoff is absolutely delicious, especially if you’re baking one of these.

1. Carrot Cake with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting

This decadent delight created by baker and recipe developer Ana Zelić is a classic carrot cake recipe with a flavorful orange cream cheese frosting. Yum!

2. Milk Cookies (Biscottoni)

Let the fabulous aroma of cookies being baked in the oven engulf your home and transport you to your happy place. Bake up a nice big batch and you’ll have a lovely little something to enjoy with your morning coffee for weeks to come.

3. Lemon Shortbread Bars

A perfect way for beginners to try their hand at baking would be with these buttery and yummy, simple to make lemon shortbread bars, recipe created by food blogger @elisabethandbutter, who’s Instagram page has some lovely looking baked goods – which will inspire you to get in the kitchen and bake away.

4. New York Style Oreo Cheesecake

Anything with oreos, of course, has our attention. For the slightly more advanced baker, this creamy and rich cheesecake recipe created by @bakerbynature is a sure winner. And any leftovers (doubtful, but still) can be stored in the freezer for up to two months.

5. Crème Brûlée Cake

Celebrating a birthday in quarantine? The fluffy butter cake, bean curd filling, and burnt sugar frosting is all things delicious and created by Katie Wood, whose food blog Wood and Spoon has a wide array of baking recipes to choose from.

6. Mascarpone French Toast

Let’s not wait till the weekend to indulge in this deliciousness. This yummy french toast casserole, filled with jam and mascarpone, is EVERYTHING. And there are lots more mouthwatering recipes on @tutti_dolci, so you’ll be baking like a pro in no time at all.

7. Easy White Bread

For all the bread beginners, this is a no-fuss, easy-to-make white bread recipe, perfect for toasts and sandwiches/ It comes courtesy of food stylist Jen Davis, who has some great tips and tricks to follow in the kitchen posted on her page @twocupsflour.

8. Butter Banana Chip Cake

Since the banana bread popularity is flying high these days, time for us to go that extra mile and up our game with this divine banana chip cake recipe by baker Tess Huff posted on @stylesweetdaily.

9. Toasted Coconut Mango Cake

This one is for the experienced baker — a tropical cake with mango and tender coconut, tastes and feels like a vacation in itself (even if you’re just eating it in your living room).

