Editor’s Pick: LAGOS Introduce Rose Gold Into Their Smart Caviar Offering

What: The time has come! (Pun intended.) LAGOS’ Smart Caviar fine jewelry bracelet collection is the way to showcase your Apple Watch, and now, in music to our ears, a rose gold style is available for the taking. With four new core styles available as part of the latest expansion of the best-selling Smart Caviar range, it’s the quintessential way to close your three rings all while making a style statement.

Who: Steven Lagos’ distinctive approach when it comes to mixing precious metals and bold design has won LAGOS legions of dedicated fans since the late 1970s. Since conceptualizing the signature Caviar offering in 1984, the fine jewelry brand has become a go-to for those looking for fine jewelry that’s simultaneously modern, unique, and edgy.

Why: Rose gold has long had its moment, but there’s something about pairing it with stainless steel that makes these styles feel fresh and unexpected. “My designs have always been inspired by the strong, smart women who shop LAGOS,” Steven Lagos said. “I like to explore different materials and offer options so that every woman can find something she loves. In this case, our customers made it clear that they wanted to see Smart Caviar Rose, and we were happy to oblige.” Also ensuring you truly stand out from the crowd, a limited number of rose gold and diamond bracelets will be made to order. Better snap yours up quick in time for the Apple Watch 7 unveiling!

Where: LAGOS.com

How much: $1,900-$43,000