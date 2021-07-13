Las Vegas Apparel Is Coming! Here’s Why You Should Head West

Get ready–we’re packing our bags and heading across the country in time for the West Coast fashion extravaganza that is Las Vegas Apparel. Taking place from August 8-10, 2021 at the state-of-the-art Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, the premiering of the IMC-organized event promises the same discovery, access, and hospitality we know and love at Atlanta Apparel—in an exciting new setting.

Las Vegas Apparel will be produced by Atlanta Apparel, which presents eight successful fashion markets throughout the year. The new West Coast-based market will feature a well-curated offering of everything you should have on your radar, from young contemporary to shoes and accessories across some 150 brands.

Among those names to know are Blessed, Ces Femme, Misia Collections , Nature Bijoux, ​Palladeum Jewelry , Pierre Dumas, River & Sky, Rose Velvet, Sew In Love, TwentyTen, Vintage Addiction, White Birch, Yahada, and ​Zsiska.

“Atlanta Apparel is going west!” said Bob Maricich, IMC CEO in a release. “We are tapping the Atlanta Apparel acumen to create a new, highly curated experience for the Las Vegas Apparel market week. Attendees can expect the hospitality, atmosphere and pace of an Atlanta Apparel market staged in a new dynamic and purpose-built tradeshow facility.”

The event will open on Sunday August 8, before other Las Vegas-based trade shows, giving retailers the opportunity to preview the featured lines. As an added benefit, buyers attending IMC’s Las Vegas Apparel market will have access by appointment to World Market Center’s lifestyle product resources including gift, personal care, decor, stationery, seasonal, fashion accessories, and more.

Another draw? Taking in the sights at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. Owned and operated by IMC, parent company of Atlanta Apparel, the space opened in April 2021 featuring everything you could need under one shiny roof—not to mention an onsite shuttle bus depot, attached parking garage, and two permanent “grab and go” food service areas. Oversized parking will also be free for exhibitors, and free for all buyers!

When are we booking flights?? For more, see lasvegasapparel.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.