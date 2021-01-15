Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Fall ’21 Is Re-envisioning Tailoring For The Modern Man

Artistic director Alessandro Sartori had one thing on the agenda for the Zegna man—and it involved pressing the ‘reset’ button. The designer sought to define new categories that came about as a response to changing style needs; as he called it “a move away from utter formality…for another definition of style.”

The resulting collection—called The (RE)SET—blends what was once the private wardrobe with the public one. It’s clothing that works where and how you need it: whether for indoors, outdoors, living, or lounging. The focus was on retailoring the modern man, outfitting him in easy, effortless silhouettes that still cut a figure—like shawl-collared robes, track pants, cashmere coats, shearling jackets, and reimagined, looser suiting.

The pared-back color palette was as comforting as the garments themselves—a monochromatic and subdued mix of Alpine star white and a host of beiges, greens, browns, and greys, with a hint of punchy orange to add some spice.

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.