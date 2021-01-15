Barneys Is Back, Baby! Saks Resurrects The Retailer With New Pop-up Experience

Manhattan fashionites can stop crying into their couture: their beloved Barneys is back under a new guise. Saks Fifth Avenue has unveiled a ‘Barneys at Saks‘ experience on the fifth floor of its New York flagship. And while Fred’s might remain on the RIP list, there’s even a healthy eatery (Honeybrains) to keep you satiated while you shop.

Furthermore: the first standalone Barneys at Saks store will also be unveiled at the Greenwich, Connecticut location. Both retail concepts will offer VIP styling suites, virtual shopping services, Saks by appointment, and same-day delivery in Manhattan and Greenwich.

In NYC, the Barneys at Saks experience will apparently “regularly evolve”—meaning a rotation of new and engaging product, activations, partnerships, and more. To celebrate the launch, Saks plucked a variety of emerging and exciting womenswear and menswear designers to create customized mini shops, including Anna Mason, BruceGlen, Fear of God, Loulou Studio, Ree Projects, and Reese Cooper.

An ‘unexpected’ dining experience also comes in the form of Honeybrains; a popular NYC-based fast-casual counter with all offerings catered to promoting brain health. Think: tasty grab-and-go food and snacks, raw honey-infused coffees and teas, fresh-pressed juices and shots, and nutrient-based dietary supplements. (…A new way to get buzzed at Barneys!)

Saks Fifth Avenue’s chief merchant, Tracy Margolies, called the new venture an “extension of Saks’ current luxury offering” and added that the retailer is excited to “cultivate up-and-coming designers and offer unique ways to experience fashion at Saks.” Of the curated Barneys at Saks edit, 16 of the designers are new to Saks—discover and shop them to your heart’s content here.

