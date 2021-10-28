Elsa Hosk Returns To IMG Models

Elsa Hosk is back! The Swedish born model has returned to IMG Models, the agency announced today. “I’m beyond happy to be back and working with my IMG Models family,” she tells The Daily. “I’m so excited for this next chapter in my career and am looking forward to building upon my existing portfolio of work while exploring new avenues across fashion, beauty, design and lifestyle.”

Hosk made her runway debut during the Spring 2012 season, walking for Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Acne Jeans, and Joseph Altuzarra. She had a contract with Victoria’s Secret for over 10 years and appeared in nine VS fashion shows. She opened the Paris show and wore the “fantasy bra” in their last big show. She has fronted campaigns for Givenchy by Riccardo Tishi, coverGirl cosmetics, H&M, off-white, Louis Vuitton, Barneys New York and Frame to name a few.

When she isn’t working, she actively advocates against human trafficking, working closely with Karana Rising, an organization dedicated to helping young women escape human trafficking. She has also been open about mental health, alcoholism and addiction after getting sober at a young age.

Hosk gave birth to a girl earlier this year. She splits her time between New York and Los Angeles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.