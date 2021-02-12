Daily News: Elsa Hosk’s Baby Joy, NYFW’s Pinterest Partnerships, Plus Guess Which Designer Joined OnlyFans?

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Elsa Hosk reveals her newborn daughter’s name

Elsa Hosk is now a model mama! The Victoria’s Secret superstar just gave birth to her daughter, Tuulikki Joan, whose name she revealed on Instagram today. In the sweet post, Hosk snuggles in bed with Tuulikki and her partner Tom Daly. “Happiest day of my life meeting you,” reads the caption. Congratulations on the newest family member!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa)

Rebecca Minkoff joins OnlyFans

In a surprising announcement, Rebecca Minkoff revealed that she’s joined OnlyFans. However, the designer won’t be using the platform for its most well-known function….! Instead, she’ll share details for upcoming collections and her entrepreneurial career. Just in time for her Fashion Week presentation, Minkoff will start streaming behind-the-scenes footage as she prepares for her Spring Summer 2021 reveal. She’s notably the first big American designer to use OnlyFans in this way, and we’re already looking forward to the content she’ll create—and to see who else may follow her lead! You can subscribe to her page for exclusive content now.

Pinterest recruits influencers for Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is just around the corner— haven’t you heard ? To mark the occasion, Pinterest has partnered with chicsters like Coco Bassey, Patrick Janelle, Jessica Wang, and Caroline Vazzana to take you backstage for collections by Anna Sui, Rebecca Minkoff, and more. These fashion experts will be discussing how to wear the newest runway trends, as well as interviews and street style ideas on Pinterest’s Today Tab . The occasion is one of the biggest for Pinterest under the direction of ex-Marie Claire EIC Aya Kanai, who’s quickly bringing style to the forefront as the platform’s head of content and creator partnerships. Tune in for all the fashion fun, starting on February 14!

Model Elena Matei drops pop bop “Magic World”

Model Elena Matei is expanding her career from fashion to music! The model, who’s graced the covers of magazines like L’Officiel Italia, Numéro, and numerous international Harper’s Bazaar editions, is preparing to release songs under the stage name “Mateia.” While continuing her modeling career, she has released her pop song “Magic World,” which had its video premiere today. You can now watch it on her YouTube channel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Matei / 🎶Mateia🎶 (@elena___matei)

Dazed picks Louis Pisano for genderless Levi’s capsule

In addition to fashion critic and writer, Louis Pisano can now add designer to his resume. The social media star has been chosen by Dazed to create a capsule collection for Levi’s genderless Unlabeled line, which aims to empower the LGBTQ+ community. Using unsold denim stock, Pisano has made numerous pieces covered in multicolored paint drips, as well as a t-shirt and bedazzled hoodie. The collection’s hand-painted Sherpa jacket is also set to be auctioned by Dazed to raise funds for the charity Transgender Europe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOUIS (@louispisano)

James Charles goes bald

Beauty influencer James Charles has been spotted with an apparent new ‘do—or lack thereof! While out in L.A. last night, Charles was captured by photographer Kevin Wong sans hair, with a utilitarian outfit and reptile Balenciaga bag. Though there’s been online speculation regarding the reasoning for the change (as well as whether or not it’s a bald cap!), Charles has continued posting to Instagram Stories since, without any mane in sight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Wong (@iamkevinwong)

Dua Lipa dons Prada for “We’re Good” music video

Calling all fashion fanatics! Dua Lipa has just dropped another stylish music video—and needless to say, we’re stunned. The pop singer’s wardrobe for “We’re Good,” released yesterday, features a dazzling array of Prada dresses (plus a sparkly Miu Miu number!)—but these aren’t from just any collection. For the sleek single, Lipa near-exclusively dons costumes worn by Carey Mulligan as Daisy Buchanan in 2013’s “The Great Gatsby.” You can view the video now for some fabulous ’20s throwbacks, co-designed by Catherine Martin and Miuccia Prada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.