Daily News: Emily Ratajkowski and Karlie Kloss Hit W Dinner, Rent the Runway Shares Drop, Bazaar’s November Cover Star, and More!

News from W Mag, Rent the Runway, and Harper’s Bazaar!

W throws a dinner for their Originals issue

W Magazine’s Sara Moonves, alongside Karlie Kloss and Lewis Hamilton, hosted a dinner last night at Shun Lee West to celebrate their third annual “The Originals” issue. The evening brought out Ashley Olsen, Anna Wintour, Lorde, A$AP Ferg, Emily Ratajkowski, Rachel Brosnahan, Law Roach, Inez & Vinoodh, Tory Burch, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez and Derek Blasberg. The latest issue of W is out now.

Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Harper’s Bazaar

Renell Medrano shot Tracee Ellis Ross for the November Home issue of Harper’s Bazaar. Styling was by EIC Samira Nasr, who put her in a Couture opera coat wearing Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger earrings for the cover.

Inside the issue the actress talks about the importance of home to her. “Because of the childhood that I had and my mother’s career, from an early age, even though I couldn’t define it at the time, I had to find a sense of home and safety within my body and with people. It wasn’t always about a space, and that remains for me. Home for me is about safety and embrace. It’s about shedding all the external masks that we have to wear out in the world. Home is really about beauty, safety, history. My friendships are home for me. My family is home for me. It’s an energetic connection that creates a sense of safety and groundedness, where I don’t have to wear any mask. I can just be myself.”

The issue hits newsstands on November 9th.

Rent the Runway shares fall on first day of trading yesterday

Not so good news for Rent the Runway. The rental platform made an eagerly anticipated Nasdaq debut yesterday. According to BOF, the stock’s listing price of $21 represented the top of its pre-IPO range, and rose as high as $23 in early trading, it later fell, ending at $19. (It remains around that price as of this writing.) Full story on BOF.