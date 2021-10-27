Daily News: Vogue Paris Has A New Name, Alan Cumming Celebrates New Book, Armani’s Big Bash, Valentino Partners with Casa Magazines, and More!

News of the day from Vogue, Giorgio Armani, Alan Cumming, Valentino, Mugler, and more!

Vogue Paris is changing name to Vogue France

Au Revoir! The French edition of Vogue is changing names to Vogue France. Head of editorial content Eugénie Trochu posted about the title change on their website yesterday. The change goes into effect with their November issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugénie Trochu (@eugenietrochu)

Giorgio Armani celebrates a decade of Armani Hotels

Giorgio Armani was in Dubai last night with a One Night Only act, the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Armani hotels in Milan and Dubai. The event took place in conjunction with Expo 2020, the World’s Fair inaugurated on October 1st. The night opened with the Giorgio Armani Men’s and Women’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show and a selection of Armani Privé Haute Couture looks from the Fall/Winter 2021/22 Shine collection. The show was followed by a live performance by Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Guest included Sharon Stone, Lily James, Clive Owen, and Taylor Hill.

Alan Cumming celebrates new memoir at Le Chalet at L’Avenue

Downtown came uptown last night for a celebration of Alan Cumming’s new memoir, Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life. A masked Lady Bunny spun for a crowd including Cynthia Rowley, Ari Shapiro, Yuhua Hamasaki, Fred Schneider, Josh Wood, Kendis Gibson, and Celia Au. Cumming wore a Todd Snyder look for the occasion.

Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life Life chronicles the actor’s life in Hollywood as well as personal stories. Encounters include memories with Gore Vidal, The Spice Girls, Liza Minnelli, Tom Cruise, and even a member of The Daily’s editorial team! The book is out today and can be purchased HERE.

Valentino celebrates new artbook and partners with Casa Magazines

Everybody’s favorite West Village magazine shop, Casa Magazines, is once again getting a little help from Valentino. To celebrate their second VLogo Signature artbook, Valentino has taken over the windows of the store and is donating a percentage of proceeds of the book back to Casa. Nice! Long live magazines!

Mugler released their Fall/Winter 2021 show

Mugler went digital for their FW21 collection released today. The cinematic satire was directed by Torso Solutions and features models Bella Hadid, Amber Valletta, Lola Leon, and Pose star Dominique Jackson. The collection also features a partnership with Jimmy Choo.

Watch it here:

Collective and MATTE reimagine Halloween with ‘I Have a Secret to Share With You’

Trick or treat? The creators of the famed Halloween fashion party “You Are So Lucky” are returning with I Have a Secret to Share with You. The three-day event starts Friday at the historic Angel Orensanz in New York City’s Lower East Side.

“Our goal for this event is to offer our guests a moment away from all that we’ve experienced through the last two years,” says Collective’s Founder and Creative Director, William Etundi Jr. “We want to offer a moment of catharsis. It’s been both a harrowing and transformative time for many of us, and while the pandemic isn’t over, it feels like we can finally connect in a safe and responsible way.”

Get tix HERE.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.