Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Bridal

by Freya Drohan
by Freya Drohan

What: For a limited time, Nicole Miller’s most beloved bridal gowns are back—and at new special prices. The online offering of divine dresses, with elegant detailing like lace, embroidery, cap sleeves, and embellishment, is the ultimate destination for brides who don’t want to break the bank. It’s a Christmas miracle!

Who: Based in New York City and founded by its namesake designer, Nicole Miller is beloved for its bold, playful prints and offering of everyday and occasion wear that blend both undeniable sophistication and youthful edge all at once.

Why: Simply take a peek at some of the styles currently available on site. With 18 beautiful silhouettes to chose from—including pieces that’ll keep the bohemians, minimalists, and traditionalists happy—it’s a rare chance to snap up your dream dress for as little as $475. Indeed, with prices that enticing….why wait for the ring?!

Where: nicolemiller.com

How much: from $475

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

