Lovello Elizabeth, Your Celeb’s Favorite Apparel Brand, is Expanding Nationwide

While sartorial choices are inherently a matter of personal taste, fashion fans across the world can agree on one thing: the celebrity co-sign is an integral part of a brand’s credibility. For Philly-based brand Lovello Elizabeth, its cozy and versatile collection has become a wardrobe must-have for highly-followed public figures everywhere, helping turn the apparel retailer and its beloved designs into a household name across all corners of the United States.

Indeed, there’s a clear reason style maven and Project Runway: Threads host Vanessa Simmons chooses to don Lovello Elizabeth, as founder Alnika Lovello’s commitment to top-notch materials, meticulous design and excellent manufacturing has resulted in the perfect everyday staples for the American wardrobe. Once known for its buzzy atheleisure wear as seen on style-setting rappers like Dej Loaf and Megan Thee Stallion, Lovello Elizabeth’s popularity has seen the brand explode its offerings outside lounge into new categories, with a resort line and swimwear soon to come in 2022 and an expanded kids line and contemporary wear already in-production. With every design having a clear focus on merging both comfort and quality into mega-wearable pieces, Lovello Elizabeth is soon set to release a new line embodying the brand’s well-known versatility: Lovello Basic. Featuring a range of lowkey pieces easily elevated for a night out on the town and plenty cozy for a casual evening-in, the up-and-coming collection is set to check all the boxes of what the Lovello Elizabeth fan has come to expect from the brand — style, comfort, and adaptability.

The brand’s continued emergence is clear in its upcoming business decisions; while the natural choice for Lovello Elizabeth’s first in-the-works brick-and-mortar store is its native Philadelphia, the retailer has major plans to open its next store in Los Angeles, perfectly poised to satisfy the demand of bicoastal America. Soon to have placement with high-end London retailer Wolf & Badger, Lovello Elizabeth is likewise bracing itself for an international impact, bringing its sought-after designs for consistent availability across the globe for the very first time. Both consumers and celebrities agree — Lovello Elizabeth is the go-to outfitter for the modern American. Providing a one-stop-shop for an easy closet upgrade, consumers across the United States and the world can now count on Lovello Elizabeth for all of their clothing needs, and with highly anticipated new collections soon to debut, the demand for Lovello Elizabeth’s mega-cool threads is only set to rise for years to come.

Opinions expressed by Daily Front Row contributors are their own.

The content featured in this article is brand produced.