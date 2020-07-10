Daily Media: 32 Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures and new representations of past two weeks!

1. Suzy Menkes is stepping down as editor of Vogue International.

2. Joyann King is now executive director, editorial business development, for Town & Country and ELLE DECOR.

3. Sue Y. Nabi is now CEO at Coty.

4. Nicholas Knightly is now creative director at Moynat.

5. Karen Parkin, global head of human resources, at Adidas has left the company.

6. Jordana Jaffe is now director of PR for Say Allo.

7. Olivier Lalanne is now editor in chief at GQ France.

8. Adrian Ward-Rees is now Burberry’s senior vice president.

9. Jill Pemberton is now chief financial officer at LVMH North America.

10. Sarah Brovda Gerstman has left Wander Beauty.

11. Sébastian Meunier, creative director at Ann Demeulemeester, has left the company.

12. Dounia Wone is now chief sustainability and inclusion officer at Vestiaire Collective.

13. Kimry Blackwelder has left her role as head of Brand Communications at Cole Haan.

14. Hanna Rosin is joining New York as editorial director for audio.

15. Michelle Rodriguez has left the PR DEPT.

16. Nicky Campbell is now the digital editor at the CFDA.

17. Cameron Tewson has left Lark & Berry. He is now founder of Cameron Tewson PR.

Plus!

18. HL Group is now representing 7 For All Mankind.

19. Bradbury Lewis is now representing Safire Homme.

20. Battalion is pleased to announce its representation of De Beers Group.

21. Social Adam Consulting is now representing model and actress, Atiana De La Hoya.

22. The Consultancy PR is now representing CULTIVER.

23. BMF has fully absorbed LFB Media Group, the PR agency they acquired in 2017.

24. Shadow is now representing Cerebelly.

25. Magrino is now representing Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Lotte Hotel Seattle, Canopy Jersey City, Hello Burlington, and Il Palagio.

26. Brandstyle Communications is now representing OLIKA.

27. DPG is now representing Bask & Bloom Essentials and Nomads Swimwear.

28. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications announces its representation of Flower Beauty, Sand and Sky, Freeman Beauty, Eco Tools and Real Techniques.

29. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Natural Vitality, Renew Life, NeoCell and Rainbow Light.

30. AZIONE is now representing Farmacy, Little Sleepies, and Gisou.

31. The Woods & Co. is representing celebrity hairstylist, Kim Kimble, and her Kim Kimble Signature Collection haircare range.

32. Michele Marie PR is now representing Savannah Rae Beauty, Glotrition, Komuso, Lucie Kass, Joshua Rashaad, Radley, Embody Activewear.

