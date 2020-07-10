L’Avenue at Saks Is Now Available for Pickup In NYC and Delivery to the Hamptons

For those missing L’Avenue at Saks while they’re temporarily closed, you can now enjoy some of their signature dishes from your casa. Saks at Home is offering offering DIY meal kits, cocktails and Pierre Hermé desserts for New York City pickup and delivery to the Hamptons. The kits will include the ingredients to make their signature dishes such as their Avocado & Tuna Tartar, Spicy Thai Beef and Miso Salmon and include instructions on how to cook, garnish and serve the meals.

You can also order from their French selections of wines or bottled cocktails curated by Nico de Soto including their Sakura Negroni, Tonka Old Fashioned, and Bee’s Knees.

The kits will range from $200 through $600. Order Monday through Friday by 1pm for next day delivery to the Hamptons or pickup in NYC.

Email LAvenue@Saks.com or call 347-949-3159 to place an order or more information. Bon appétit!

