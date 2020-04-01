Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan Are Easily Quarantine’s Cutest Couple

National treasures, Simon Doonan and Jonathan Adler, are self-isolating like the rest of us in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, so as part of our Cabin Fever Diaries series, we decided to check in with the adorable pair and see how they’re doing.

Where are you guys right now?

JA: My husband Simon and I are hunkered down and healthy (fingers crossed) on Shelter Island with our rescue mutt Foxylady. We normally spend lots of time out here in our groovy house, but this whole situation is anything but normal.

What are you wearing? Have you given in to pajamas all day every day or are you still getting dressed in the morning?

SD: Jonathan has his uniform: white jeans and a spiffy Thom Browne or Uniqlo sweatshirt and silver Stan Smith sneaks. I tend to mix it up with vintage cowboy shirts, Mr Turk sweaters, Target boys t-shirts (I am an XL in the boys department) and Gucci scarves and hats. I am a big believer in throwing together an outfit.

Have you guys learning anything new about each other?

SD: I never realized what a fabulous cook Jonathan is. Normally we throw together fairly simple meals. Tonight he is making spaghetti bolognese and banana bread for dessert.

What is your isolation theme song?

JA: My husband is going through a Spice Girls revival. He keeps blasting their hits and prancing round the living room.

My own theme song is Eye of The Tiger by Survivor. When I was on the tennis team in high school we would always

listen to it to get psyched. It works.

What has been the hardest part of this whole situation for you?

JA: Working long distance and keeping everything moving forward at my company is a whole new reality. Fortunately I have a stellar team. They are so creative and optimistic and fun. When we do our conference calls we spend a great deal of time joking around and critiquing each other’s at-home outfits and hairdos.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

SD: So much of my time is spent writing these days. The endless peace and quiet is like a gift. The change is much bigger for Jonathan. He is used to being in the studio every day and working directly with his design team.

Are you staying active?

JA: We go for long beach walks and then I do burpees in the house which scares the crap out of Simon and Foxylady.

What about hygiene? Have you gone feral yet?

JA: I just bought hair-clippers on Amazon and Simon is going to give me a trim tomorrow. Fingers crossed. I know I am going to end up with a Sid Vicious punk situation.

Besides Jonathan, who would you love to be quarantined with?

SD: I would like to be in isolation with The Spice Girls. If they are not available I will settle for Leslie Jones. We just watched her judging on RuPaul’s Drag Race and she was magnificently hilarious.

What do you wish you had an unending supply of?

JA: We are both addicted to Aesop products. We are getting thru a ton of hand and body moisturizer. We need an unending supply of money so we can afford them. #expensive

What are you watching right now? Is it all just news, news, news?

JA: Minimal news. We watch endless reruns of Match Game. We spent all last evening parsing the color of Richard Dawson’s leisure suit. I said it was ‘dusty rust.’ Simon claimed it was ‘bleached rhubarb.’

How has this experience changed you or your outlook?

SD: On a serious note: this experience has underscored for me how lucky I am to have a fantastic partner. We have been together for 25 years, but it’s good to get a little reminder. Compatibility is everything.

What song would you like to sing to your neighbors from a balcony, Italian style?

SD: Spice up Your Life !!!!

JA: Noooooo! Eye of the Tiger. Natch.

