Editor’s Pick: Jennifer Miller Malachite & Diamond Heart Ring

What: Jennifer Miller’s malachite and diamond ring, crafted in the shape of a heart: the perfect amount of sparkle for Valentine’s Day!

Who: Jennifer Miller’s namesake brand specializes in modern and minimalist fine and fashion jewelry, which usually comes with a glamorous dose of exquisite gems too. After she began selling pieces from her apartment and in beauty salons in the ’90s, Miller started hosting trunk shows across the county. She opened her first boutique in 2004…and the rest is history! Now, her pieces are worn by the likes of Heidi Klum, Hoda Kotb, and Emily Ratajkowski—plus, she routinely raises funds for the Breast Cancer Research foundation with limited-edition exclusive pieces.

Why: It’s the season of love, and what’s more symbolic than a heart? A dazzling array of diamonds set in yellow gold never goes out of style either, and deep green malachite will make a statement long past February 14. Malachite is also the stone that opens the heart to unconditional love, which is especially fitting for V Day—and indeed, all year round.

Where: jennifermillerjewelry.com

How much: $915

