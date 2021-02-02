Chic Report

Paloma Elsesser And TikTok Stars Front Campaign For New Coach x Champion Collab

by Freya Drohan
Paloma Elsesser for Coach x Champion (Alessandro Simonetti)

Details of Stuart Vever’s latest collaboration were teased barely a week ago but now the cat is out of the bag: the Coach x Champion collection dropped this morning, alongside a campaign featuring Paloma Elsesser and TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, Maha Gondal, and Jeffrey Tung.

The limited-edition range combines the heritage brand’s signature leather goods and ready to wear with the athletic giant’s world-famous lifestyle apparel. It’s an edited offering that’s bound to find its way on to the wishlists of fans of both brands: leather joggers and tanks, sweaters, hoodies, shearling jackets, and, of course, several leather bag options too. All pieces will come co-branded, with an update to Coach’s storypatch design alongside Champion’s iconic C logo.

Naturally, TikTok is already all over it—to celebrate the new collection, Coach will release a challenge on the video platform called ‘How to Coach a Champion’. Enter: Wisdom Kaye, stylist Maha Gondal, and performer Jeffrey Tung, who will be encouraging people to take part in the fun.

Paloma Elsesser (Alessandro Simonetti)

“I’m excited to introduce Coach x Champion, a collection grounded in the authentic American heritage we share,” Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said in a release. “I was inspired by the idea of elevating sportswear silhouettes in an unmistakably Coach way using leather, shearling and by combining our iconic symbols in a way that feels fresh, youthful and immediate.”

Get a sneak peek below and shop the Coach x Champion collection here.

