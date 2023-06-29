Phoebe Philo Brand Intel, Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby Number Two, A Fire At Tiffany’s, Burberry’s New Store & Collection, And More!

Phoebe Philo reportedly enlists Daria Werbowy as a face of her upcoming brand

We’re getting closer! ‘Philofiles’ will be delighted with today’s scoop that the Phoebe Philo brand is reportedly readying for a September release with more than 150 styles across ready to wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear, and footwear. It’s believed that product will become available via an online store, shipping to the US, UK, and Europe, and that runway shows aren’t expected for at least another year. Sources also say that Canadian-Ukrainian model Daria Werbowy—a known favorite of Philo during her decade-long Céline tenure—will front campaign imagery for the brand. A spokesperson for the Phoebe Philo brand declined to comment on all matters. While the Instagram account remains dark for its 197,000 followers, a previous statement had said that fans can register for Phoebe Philo brand updates come July. The countdown is on…

Burberry reveals new store design, drops Resort ’24 collection

Big day for Burberry! Daniel Lee is really flexing his muscles in the creative director role he took on last year. In his second offering for the British heritage house, Lee expanded on and fleshed out ideas from his inaugural outing, delivering an even-more wearable (and inimitably cool) assortment that looks to the past while charging towards the future. Case in point: almost-trippy Prince of Wales checks on outerwear, shirts, and trousers that morphed from traditional to psychedelic and pixelated. Ditto: top-to-toe houndstooth, complete with matching tights. Undoubtedly, the super strong outerwear offering was both reimagined and quintessentially British, from trench coats (d’uh) to duffles, capes, parkas, aviators, and puffers, and on the topic of nationalism, rugby jerseys, Savile Row tailoring, and argyle knits shone out too. It’s no surprise that accessories will be a big focus for Lee, who drove Bottega Veneta fans to hysteria with his creations. Perhaps they’ll follow him to Burberry for the Prorsum logo-inspired hardware on the new Knight Bag family, the Peg bag with a literal clothes-peg closure, Barbed loafers, Bubble sneakers, and Equestrian Stirrup tall boots for sloshing around in next year at Glastonbury. Oh and ps. is it us or have check scarves never seemed so desirable as an outfit finisher?!

Take a peek at some of the collection below. Nice to see you, Lily Cole!

Today, Burberry also unveiled the new design for the Fifth Avenue store under Lee’s vision. Local artist Casey McCafferty was called upon to create wooden sculptures, while pared-back concrete floors and no-fuss furnishings as well as a backdrop of mustard carpeting and royal blue—his new favorite hue—seating leave the clothes do all the talking. In the window, you’ll also spy summer-inspired Burberry inflatable rings. Please invite us to your pool, if you have one!

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child

Congratulations are in order for OG supermodel Naomi Campbell, who shared baby joy news on Instagram today. The runway legend, 53, posted a picture of a newborn in a pristine white Dolce & Gabbana onesie to reveal the arrival of her son. The picture also includes a glimpse of Campbell’s two-year-old daughter. In the caption, the London-based fashion figure added, “It’s never too late to become a mother.” Notoriously private Campbell kept the impending arrival to herself, like last time. In 2022, she told British Vogue about wanting to keep her little girl out of the limelight. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she said. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.” Congrats, mama!

Fire breaks out at Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship

A blaze caused by an underground transformer vault adjacent to the newly-reopened Tiffany & Co. store prompted the FDNY to evacuate the building and close down a portion of Fifth Avenue. According to New York Daily News, firefighters blocked off the street, hosed down the pavement, and put out the blaze by noon, as per AP. The alarm was first sounded around 9.30AM this morning. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but not believed to be suspicious. Around 100 people were evacuated during the incident, with two people suffering minor injuries taken to a nearby hospital. The LVMH-owned brand’s world-class new store reopened to the public just two months ago, after a four-year renovation which reportedly cost half a billion dollars. The jewelry company did not return CNN’s request for comment when pressed about whether any inventory was damaged during the fire.

BREAKING: The famous Tiffany's store, which had just undergone a $500 million restoration, caught fire. There has been no information yet on what occurred or any injuries. pic.twitter.com/ouMJStpTLf — Insider Corner (@insidercnews) June 29, 2023

