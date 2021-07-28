Editor’s Pick: A Waterfront Wainscott Estate

What: Sitting handsomely on 14 acres of land alongside the Georgica Pond and Atlantic Ocean is this one-of-a-kind Wainscott estate. The 10,000 square-foot Hamptons property—built by Ben Krupinski and designed by architect Paul Rice—boasts seven bedrooms, manicured lawns, stately features, and unparalleled privacy. Jaw-dropping views and nearly 300 yards of sandy coastline just footsteps from its luscious backyard further seal the deal.

Who: This sought-after waterfront estate is managed by seasoned Hamptons brokers Kyle Rosko, Martha Gundersen, and Marcy Braun, whose listings routinely comprise the area’s most covetable properties.

Why: Picture this! You awake to the sound of birds chirping and ocean waves crashing. After a training session on your on-site tennis court, and a steam shower to follow, you make your way through grandiose French doors to a covered porch with a book—which you grabbed from the first floor library—and coffee in hand. Your afternoon involved a dip in the heated gunite pool and a coastline walk, followed by an evening of entertaining guests in the home theater and sunroom bar. The best news? You can do it all again tomorrow…this is your life now!

How much: $70,000,000

Where: 30 Mathews Rd. Wainscott, NY 11975

Editorial Promotion

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.