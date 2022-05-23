The Daily and VERO MODA Celebrated Spring at 22 Bond Street

A gloomy Spring day turned itself around on Thursday and turned into a magical and sunny evening to celebrate VERO MODA’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The Daily invited content creators to a dinner at the stunning 22 Bond Street to check out the current collection of the beloved Scandinavian women’s brand.

The dinner was hosted by photographer and interior designer Natalie Obradovich and welcomed Keke Lindgard, Tiff Benson, Yayis A. Villarreal Cantu,, Alina Baikova, Diva Dhawan, Andrew Matarazzo, Charlotte Bickley, Jerome Lamaar, Margot Grinberg, Taras Romanov, Savannah Engel, and The Daily’s Lizzi Bickford Meadow and Eddie Roche. Guests (most of them wearing VERO MODA) had a chance to check out their colorful current collection at the event.

The evening started out on the roof of the penthouse with cocktails and epic city views of downtown New York. 22 Bond Street is a Douglas Elliman property on the market with The Alexander Team. The penthouse is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath, luxury apartment with a fabulous 620 SF roof terrace.

After cocktails, guests moved to another unit for an incredible sit down dinner curated by chef Adolfo Garcia of Goodmans Bar. The dinner began with caviar and included a sugar snap pea salad, sesame crusted tuna with cucumber salad, and whipped white chocolate yogurt with berries and strawberry gelato for desert. Libations were on hand thanks to Talkhouse canned cocktails, Hiatus Tequila, and Depart wine.

VERO MODA’s Spring/Summer collection can be found online and in Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s in the US.

Check out photos from the event below! Photography by Caroline Fiss

