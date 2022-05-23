Chic Report

The Daily and VERO MODA Celebrated Spring at 22 Bond Street

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Natalie Obradovich/Alina Baikova (Caroline Fiss)

A gloomy Spring day turned itself around on Thursday and turned into a magical and sunny evening to celebrate VERO MODA’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The Daily invited content creators to a dinner at the stunning 22 Bond Street to check out the current collection of the beloved Scandinavian women’s brand.

Natalie Obradovich

The dinner was hosted by photographer and interior designer Natalie Obradovich and welcomed Keke Lindgard, Tiff Benson,  Yayis A. Villarreal Cantu,, Alina Baikova, Diva Dhawan,  Andrew Matarazzo, Charlotte Bickley, Jerome Lamaar, Margot Grinberg, Taras Romanov, Savannah Engel, and The Daily’s Lizzi Bickford Meadow and Eddie Roche. Guests (most of them wearing VERO MODA) had a chance to check out their colorful current collection at the event.

Alina Baikova

Tiff Benson

Sophie Sumner

The evening started out on the roof of the penthouse with cocktails and epic city views of downtown New York. 22 Bond Street is a Douglas Elliman property on the market with The Alexander Team. The penthouse is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath, luxury apartment with a fabulous 620 SF roof terrace.

 

Bianca Inez, Katherine Nemer, Callie Marks, Nazli Amirfatemi

After cocktails, guests moved to another unit for an incredible sit down dinner curated by chef Adolfo Garcia of Goodmans Bar. The dinner began with caviar and included a sugar snap pea salad, sesame crusted tuna with cucumber salad, and whipped white chocolate yogurt with berries and strawberry gelato for desert.  Libations were on hand thanks to Talkhouse canned cocktails, Hiatus Tequila, and Depart wine.

Lizzi Bickford Meadow

VERO MODA’s Spring/Summer collection can be found online and in Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s in the US.

Check out photos from the event below! Photography by Caroline Fiss 

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

 

The Daily Front Row

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

Step Inside with Dina Goldentayer

Douglas Elliman’s Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun...

Editor’s Pick: A Waterfront Wainscott Estate

Douglas Elliman’s Yorgos Tsibiridis On The Future...

The Hamptons ‘Real Estate Dream Team’ on...

10 Chic White Denim Pieces Under $100

The Benefits of Working with Realtor Yorgos...

Meet Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black, Top Agent...

The Daily Davis: Elliman’s Major Media Moment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X