Daily News: Paris Hilton Confirms She’s Not Pregnant…”Yet!”…Theory’s New Design Lead, Condé Nast’s Rent Debacle, J.Lo Stuns In Coach’s Fall Campaign, And More!

Paris Hilton isn’t pregnant after all

Rumors ran riot online today that Paris Hilton is pregnant. Alas, the Hollywood personality personally announced that she’s not expecting with fiancé Carter Reum, who she was engaged to in February, yet. “I am not pregnant, not yet,” she said on Tuesday on her podcast amid the multiple news stories claiming she is pregnant. “I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part.” The couple has been outspoken about wanting to start a family, with Hilton divulging earlier this year that she’s been undergoing IVF treatments for some time. On the episode today, Hilton added that she “can’t wait to have a little girl” in the future and name her “London.”

Condé Nast behind on rent payments, negotiating on lower rates

Condé Nast is reportedly falling behind on its rent at its 1 World Trade Center office. The publisher’s owner, Advance Publications, paid its rent in the months of May and June—a monthly price tag of around $2.4 million—however it has yet to pay the rates from January to April of this year, which totals to nearly $10 million, according to reports. Since August 2020, the publishing behemoth has been in the market for a new lease, expressing concerns over the rent price associated with the current workspace. Following months of no price change, the company decided to start withholding its payments in January.

Jennifer Lopez is the face of Coach’s latest campaign

It’s J. Lo’s world right now, and we’re just living in it. Now, the Coach ambassador is starring in the brand’s Fall 2021 campaign alongside Michael B. Jordan, Kōki, and Jeremy Lin. Photographed by Renell Medrano, the “With Friends” campaign highlights moments of unexpected joy—the same moments that come to life when friends and loved ones come together. How, you ask? The stars introduce the house’s new Tate and Soft Tabby bags—namely, the Hitch Backpack and a rejuvenated model of its signature Rogue bag—while gathering at block parties, game-watching from the sidelines, and catching up with furry friends. Also included in the release is a short video featuring the campaign’s headliners, who share their sentiments on the importance of friends and the ways in which they inspire and support them. In addition to the new totes, the Fall offering comprises plush shearling coats and leather jackets.

Selfridges to be sold for $5+ billion

Iconic luxury retail destination Selfridges is up for sale—and for a whopping price tag. Currently owned by the Weston family, the business has already entered the auction with a price that is said to reflect the brand’s entire portfolio. Though not many buyers have shown interest yet, the deal is expected to finalize by the end of the year. Though touting 25 physical locations dotted across the globe, as well as its e-commerce sites, the more than century-old business has experienced the same pandemic-related retail crisis familiar across the industry.

Dos Swim x Paloma Elsesser release inclusive swimwear capsule

Model and Vogue regular Paloma Elsesser has teamed up with swimwear label Dos Swim for what might just be summer’s best swim offering. The campaign, shot by Mayan Toledano, features Elsesser and friends modeling the collection—an assortment of fun prints, flirtatious cutouts, and supportive separates—off the beaten path somewhere in upstate New York. The venture into inclusive swimwear is nothing new for the label, who has always put a broad size range (XS to 3XL) and comfort top of mind. Elsesser isn’t new to the concept, either. For the model, who has always been outspoken about inclusivity in the fashion industry, the foray into a swimwear collaboration fully backs her mission to make fashion more, in her own words to Vogue’s Emma Specter, “chunky-girl-friendly.” “I think the swimwear industry is reflective of the fashion industry, which ultimately sends messages like, ‘This is what’s flattering, so this is what you have permission to wear,’” she added.

Jagger Walk’s Runaway New York brand is tapping into the lifestyle market

Since its inception, Runaway New York has been a brand defined by its city-ready approach to tees, hoodies, sweatpants, and hats. For its latest summer capsule though, designer Jagger Walk wanted to switch things up from the brand’s usual offering—and he did so with a lifestyle product instead. Set to release with the Summer capsule collection will be his ‘Before Noon’ candle, a hand-poured dip made of 100% soy wax that’s guaranteed to burn for up to 200 hours. As for the aroma, the candle elicits notes of jasmine, black currant, sandalwood, amber, vanilla, and balsam. Adding a new meaning to getting lit!

Theory enlists new designer

Marking Theory’s most recent appointment, Dutch fashion designer Lucas Ossendrijver has been chosen as the brand’s new design lead. Formerly designing menswear with Lanvin, Ossendrijver worked closely with the late Alber Elbaz and helped to rewrite the rulebook for menswear through a mix of youthful inspiration and sophisticated tailoring. He even boasts stints with Kenzo and Dior Homme earlier in his career. Now, as he enters a new era at Theory, Ossendrijver is set to expand his portfolio with a range of womenswear and menswear inspired by his Lanvin signatures, aka an activewear-formalwear hybrid aesthetic. The first of his work with Theory is scheduled to debut next year.

Celine Homme was a stylish rave without the rowdy crowd

For its latest SS’22 runway, Celine gifted us all a two-ffer—a head-bopping concert and a coastal runway debut all in one. Shown by way of streamed video, which was directed by Hedi Slimane and released on social media, the collection was cool, calm, and collected—with an emphasis on the cool. What danced down the runway was proof: Moto leather jackets (and vests!) met oversized trenches and rebelliously unfitted trousers…quelle surprise! And, what zoomed around the runway was an added bonus: motor-cross tricksters flipping and stunting to the beat of a techno soundtrack—courtesy of L.A-based musician Izzy Camina. Check it out for yourself below and get cruisin’.

