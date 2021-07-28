Daily News: Alber Elbaz Tribute To Close Out PFW, Maeve Reilly & Josephine Skriver Team Up For Ksubi, Inside Last Night’s Valentino Party In NYC, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

AZ Factory to close PFW with a tribute to its late founder

In honor of its founder and fashion extraordinaire Alber Elbaz, who passed away from COVID in April, AZ Factory will present a show—endearingly titled “Love Brings Love”—to close out Paris Fashion Week. Scheduled to be held at the conclusion of the runway-filled week on October 5, the show will both celebrate and pay homage to Elbaz, his creative vision, and unfaltering love of fashion. Further details will be revealed closer to the date.

Maison Valentino and Koreen celebrate breaking the ice with new card game

NYC socialites and friends of the maison alike gathered last night at Valentino’s Soho boutique—which was stylishly transformed with conversation-starting cues and prompts written in red lipstick—to celebrate the launch of Maison Valentino x We’re Not Really Strangers (WNRS), a limited-edition card game that encourages engaging in purposeful dialogue. Created by L.A.-based model, artist, and seasoned photojournalist Koreen, the platform empowers meaningful connection with those around you through (sometimes silly) questions and fill-in-the-blank prompts. Among those in attendance—breaking the ice—were Gonnie, Nicky Hilton, Deon Hinton, Jacquelyn Jablonski, JonBoy, Tina Leung, Brenn Lorenzo, Jules Moriah, Whitney Peak, and Richie Shazam, among others. And, chances are, if they didn’t know one another before the event, they definitely did afterwards. Get your deck exclusively at the SoHo boutique now.

Celeb-approved stylist Maeve Reilly styles Josephine Skriver in latest Ksubi campaign

For the launch of its flagship fit jean, cult-favorite brand Ksubi has tapped supermodel Josephine Skriver and stylist Maeve Reilly for a series of “styling challenges.” The brand’s latest denim hit, dubbed “The Brooklyn,” can be seen modeled by Skriver in the series of shots, all of which were styled by Hailey Bieber’s right-hand woman herself. For the challenge, the duo was tasked with jazzing up The Brooklyn for any occasion—from a movie premiere to sitting courtside at an NBA game—in five minutes. By the looks of Reilly’s off-duty styling expertise mixed with Skriver’s natural ability to make anything look good, there’s no question they passed the test. Check it out below!

Garrett Leight California Optical x Frescobol Carioca capsule

Brazilian menswear brand Frescobol Carioca has teamed up with eyewear mainstay Garrett Leight California Optical for the cross-cultural capsule of sun-soaked dreams! The result? A stylish melting pot of limited edition resortwear and sunglasses that combines the best of both worlds: the West Coast’s laidback aesthetic and the carefree lifestyle of Rio de Janeiro. As for the collection, suitably designated “Rio California,” customers can expect stylishly sporty pieces, from bucket hats and beach towels to a beach ball set and, most obviously, sunglasses. To transport you to the coastline of Venice Beach or Rio de Janeiro, the duo also joined forces with good friend and musician Mathieu Schreyer for a kick-your-feet-up playlist that’s perfect for listening to at either destination. Shop the collection here.

Andy Cohen teams with Sant and Abel for terrycloth capsule

Brace yourselves! TV host Andy Cohen has joined forced with Australia-born, California-based label Sant and Abel for a collection of terrycloth staples that has us wishing summer will never end. Dropping today, the limited-edition capsule features an assortment of laidback, luxury loungewear for the whole family. Perfect for any time of day or occasion—running errands, brunching with friends, cozying up at a bonfire, the list goes on!—the collection pulls inspiration from the laidback nature of the ready to wear brand’s territorial origins, as well as Cohen’s favorite WFH attire (spoiler: it’s loungewear!). As for the capsule’s contents, hoodies, tennis vests, bucket has, and shorts—all offered in bright-hued summer colors—are for the taking. Get yours on Sant and Abel ASAP!

Missoni is getting (even more) colorful!

Missoni has opted for the colorful route with its Fall 2021 campaign—aptly dubbed “Life in Colours.” The campaign name also doubles as the brand’s new motto, which symbolizes its rejuvenation strategies under chief executive officer Livio Proli. As for rebranding, Proli believes the company has the duty to both embrace the brand’s signature aesthetic while also translating it into something more modern and attractive to a younger crowd. As expected, the campaign, shot by Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello, features vibrant imagery splashed with color—from chevron-knitted boardwalk pants to vertically striped maxis. The youthful and diverse model cast can be found posed in urban settings—in brightly-hued everyday outfits, doing everyday things. Life in colour doesn’t look half bad!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missoni (@missoni)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.