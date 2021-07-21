Naomi Watts And Gucci Westman Host Hamptons Tastemakers For Intimate Lunch With Mytheresa

It was a fashionable feast on the East End yesterday at the Wölffer Estate. Marking the first in a series of U.S. events, luxury e-commerce destination Mytheresa brought together a well-heeled guestlist for an intimate luncheon, co-hosted by makeup maestro Gucci Westman and actress Naomi Watts.

Celebrating ‘Summer in the Hamptons,’ the chic gathering began with canapés and cocktails on the lawn of the sustainably-farmed, family-operated Sagaponack property and vineyard. Guests in their seasonal finest were then seated for a family-style meal, where they also met with co-host Heather Kaminetsky, the newly-appointed North America president of Mytheresa.

The delectable lunchtime menu featured salmon sashimi; grilled halibut with corn, peas, and pesto; chicken paillard with tomato, fennel, and olive; shared local fresh salads and greens—and, of course, clinking glasses of signature Wölffer ‘summer in a bottle’ rosé, as well as white wine and cocktails.

Among those in attendance included Hamptons fixtures Drew Barrymore, Athena Calderone, Derek Blasberg, Ricki De Sole, Cristina Cuomo, Martha Hunt, David Neville, Nyakio Grieco, and Marci Klein. Peep what they wore below!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.