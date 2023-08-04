Daily Media: Claire Stern Promoted To Digital Director At Elle, New Names At Cosmo & The Guardian, Plus! Meet The Local Optimist…

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Claire Stern is now digital director at Elle.

2. Estelle Tang is now lifestyle and wellness editor at The Guardian US.

3. Sam Olson is now assistant news editor at Cosmopolitan.

4. Mi-Yeon is now global brand ambassador at Jimmy Choo.

5. Debra Perelman, CEO at Revlon, is leaving the company. Elizabeth A. Smith is now interim CEO.

6. Amanda Willinger is now chief revenue officer at LAGOS.

7. Bradford Bridgers is now communications lead, Complex Networks (Complex, ComplexCon, First We Feast, Pigeons and Planes, and Sole Collector) at BuzzFeed.

8. Mary Ogushwitz is now senior vice president at Magrino.

9. Samantha Gale is now head of marketing & communications, Americas at Boucheron.

10. Marlee Lehrhoff is now account executive, beauty at SHADOW. Jessica Weiner is now associate social media manager at the company.

11. Kaitlyn Cameron is now public and influence relations coordinator at Mackage.

12. LA-based lifestyle brand Madhappy has launched a quarterly print magazine called Local Optimist.

13. Laia Garcia-Furtado and José Criales-Unzueta are hosting this week’s episode of Vogue’s The Run Through podcast while Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle are away. Listen to the duo’s interview about the birth of street style with photographers Phil Oh and Tommy Ton here.

14. JBC is now representing Mansur Gavriel.

15. Accent PR_ojects is now representing Apparis.

16. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing Adeirlina.

17. Black PR is now representing Serran London.

18. Le CollectiveM is now representing Renwick Hospitality.

19. SEEN group is now representing Fine’ry, FLOWER Beauty, Hairitage, itk, and TPH by Taraji.

20. KLC is now representing 35Thousand Skincare.

21. OGAKI is now representing Váhy.

22. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing AQUIS.

23. Fisher Public Relations is now representing SelfiHealth.

