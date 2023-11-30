The 2024 edition of the long-running Pirreli calendar—’the Cal’—is here! Released today, the latest installment in the increasingly fashion-forward anthology was created by photographer and visual artist Prince Gyasi, the first Black and African talent to shoot the calendar. Focusing on the theme of timelessness, the pages feature seismic and ground-breaking figures from the worlds of fashion, art, culture, and entertainment, including Naomi Campbell, Angela Bassett, Idris Elba, Amanda Gorman, Teyana Taylor, and more. Let’s dive in.

Fast-rising photographer Prince Gyasi, 28, is also one of the youngest ever names to be called on to spearhead the Cal—and this edition marks the 50th offering since the project began back in 1964. Shot across London and his native Ghana, the painterly-like photographs by Gyasi seek to discover what it is that makes people transcend time and traditional categories. Take Naomi Campbell—who’s no stranger to a Pirelli calendar—for example. “When you look at figures like Naomi, she’s not of my generation, but she’s still an icon in my generation. This can only happen if you’re committed to your work and beliefs,” Gyasi says, of the muse who is titled ‘Time Stopper’ in his vivid imagery.

Also featured in the Cal: actor, director, DJ, and producer Idris Elba is a ‘Man of Honor’; actress Angela Bassett represents ‘Altruistic’; singer, artist, and actress Teyana Taylor is ‘Future Forward’; global superstar Tiwa Savage embodies ‘Resilience’; author Margot Lee Shetterly and poet Amanda Gorman come together as ‘The Blueprint’; contemporary Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo is ‘The Chosen One’; writer, director, and producer Jeymes Samuel is depicted as a ‘Visionary’; and entrepreneur and former footballer Marcel Desailly portrays ‘Focus’. His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of West Africa’s historical Asante Empire, and his royal delegation, were photographed together in regal fashion at the Manhyia Palace and are simply and fittingly portrayed as ‘Royalty.’ For the cover, Gyasi dedicated a month of his time to come up with the concept for ‘Details,’ choosing child model Abul Faid Yussif to convey a young version of himself surrounded by items that pop up in later pages of the Cal. Considering Gyasi got his start shooting iPhone images on the streets of Accra and has now gone on to work for some of fashion’s biggest brands, including Balmain and Puma, we reckon his younger self would be fairly in awe.

Get your hands on your own, right here.

