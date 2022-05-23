Daily News: Kate Moss To Testify in Depp/Heard Trial, Balenciaga Comes To NYC, Sebastian Faena Sings, and More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial on Wednesday

Kate Moss is expected to be called to the stand this week in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, The New York Post reports. Amber Heard recently brought up Moss’ name in the trial and legal experts believe this could benefit Depp if she dispels the rumor that he pushed her while dating. She is expected to be a critical witness in Depp’s favor. Moss is expected to testify via a live video link and will be called by his team.

Balenciaga shows in New York City

Balenciaga held their Spring 2023 show at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan on Sunday with a wacky runway show. Models walked down the runway wearing bondage suits under their looks. Front rowers included Kanye West, Candice Swanepoel, Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Chloe Sevigny, Pharrell Williams, and Mayor Eric Adams. The show also unveiled a new partnership with Adidas, which was made available to buy and pre-order immediately following the show at Balenciaga’s Madison Avenue boutique and website.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wed (again) in Italy

The whole Kardashian krew hit L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker over the weekend. The bride wore a custom white corseted mini0dress with a long, dramatic veil, designed by Dolce & Gabbana, who reportedly hosted the wedding.

Sebastian Faena hosts EP release for latest single, Mi Amor, at Chapel Bar Photographer Sebastián Faena, is proving he has multiple talents. Last week he performed his latest EP release single to an intimate group at Chapel Bar in Manhattan. The evening also included a guest performance by Amber Later. The special performance brought out Evan Mock, Alan Faena, Wes Gordon, Sienna Miller, Gray Sorrenti, Jeremy O’Harris, Fai Khadra, David Guetta, Eugene Niarchos, Caro Daur, and Helena Martin.

