The Daily Front Row Lands In Palm Beach!

The first issue of The Daily Front Row‘s Palm Beach edition is finally here, and it’s absolutely fabulous! The magazine is full of profiles of PB chicsters, and features lots of info on the city’s must-visit hot spots. Plus, we chat with mega-stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, who also shot our cover.

Be sure to pick up a copy in Palm Beach. If you aren’t in the area, don’t fret — you can still read the entire issue online, below.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.