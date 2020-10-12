Diesel To Host Tribute To NYC With Weekend Popup In Little Italy

Fashion brand Diesel are to host a multi-day popup activation in Manhattan’s Little Italy neighborhood titled Ride or Die[sel] for NYC. The celebration of all things that give the Big Apple its ‘unique New York’ nickname will take place on Saturday October 17 and Sunday October 18.

The event will both highlight the Fall Winter ’20 campaign and promote small local businesses: who doesn’t love an impromptu al fresco cacio e pepe on Mulberry Street! There’ll also be shareable photo moments, a local business scavenger hunt to encourage guests to support small brands (receive a Diesel gift when producing two or more receipts from participating establishments!), and plenty of NYC-specific Diesel merch.

It’s a fittingly themed celebration, as Diesel’s new campaign—titled Unforgettable Denim—is an homage to the unforgettable memories and stories told through every pair of denim and how your favorite pair of denim becomes a wearable record of the times you wore them through.

The popup weekend comes at a time when all eyes are on the brand, after last week’s announcement that Glenn Martens has signed on as its new creative director.

It all kicks off at the parking lot Near Mulberry Street—395 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013—on Saturday at 11AM.

