Diesel To Host Tribute To NYC With Weekend Popup In Little Italy

Fashion brand Diesel are to host a multi-day popup activation in Manhattan’s Little Italy neighborhood titled Ride or Die[sel] for NYC. The celebration of all things that give the Big Apple its ‘unique New York’ nickname will take place on Saturday October 17 and Sunday October 18.
The event will both highlight the Fall Winter ’20 campaign and promote small local businesses: who doesn’t love an impromptu al fresco cacio e pepe on Mulberry Street! There’ll also be shareable photo moments, a local business scavenger hunt to encourage guests to support small brands (receive a Diesel gift when producing two or more receipts from participating establishments!), and plenty of NYC-specific Diesel merch.
It’s a fittingly themed celebration, as Diesel’s new campaign—titled Unforgettable Denim—is an homage to the unforgettable memories and stories told through every pair of denim and how your favorite pair of denim becomes a wearable record of the times you wore them through.
The popup weekend comes at a time when all eyes are on the brand, after last week’s announcement that Glenn Martens has signed on as its new creative director.
OTB is proud to announce the appointment of @glennmartens as Creative Director of Diesel effective immediately. In his new role, Glenn will overview the global brand’s style, communications, interior design, and more in general its overall creativity. Born in 1983, Glenn Martens is a Belgian designer who started his career at Jean Paul Gaultier, and since 2013 he is the Creative Director of Parisian brand Y/Project. In 2017 Glenn won the ANDAM award (of which OTB is one of the historical supporters), and in 2018 Glenn was one of the guest designers of Diesel’s experimental capsule series Diesel Red Tag. Thus Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel: “Ever since I met Glenn in 2017 I saw his experience grow and his talent cement. Working with him on Diesel Red Tag, going through our company’s archives and heritage together, seeing him interact with the brand, brought us closer, and I am happy to now see him take the helm of Diesel, where he will marry his design vision with the iconoclastic values of this unique brand”. “I am extremely honored and excited to join the Diesel family. Synonymous with radicality, honesty, and optimism, Diesel helped shape the way we see the future. Its unique voice has made it an undeniable icon. Today, more than ever, I feel the need to celebrate these founding values, to build bridges through a message of hope”, is the comment of Glenn Martens.
It all kicks off at the parking lot Near Mulberry Street—395 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013—on Saturday at 11AM.
