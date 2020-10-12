Emily Ratajkowski To Write Her First Book

You can add author to Emily Ratajkowski’s extended CV. The 29-year-old multi-hyphenate has signed a book deal with Metropolitan Book, an imprint at Henry and Company, to publish her first book “My Body,” a collection of essays. The book is set to come out in 2022 and will explore her personal examination of what it means to be a woman and a commodity. The publisher reveals the book will touch on the themes of feminism, sexuality, men’s treatment of women and women’s rationalization for accepting that treatment.

“Emily Ratajkowski reveals herself to be devastatingly honest, nuanced, and strong – I’m not surprised

that she thinks of herself first as a writer,” Sara Bershtel, publisher of Metropolitan and the book’s editor, says. “I also admire how outspoken she is, how political, and how unafraid – what a force she’ll be!”

Ratajkowski wrote a powerful essay for New York Magazine last month about being sexually assaulted by a photographer when she was 20-years-old. The essay called “Buying Myself Back” gained one million views within 23 hours. An essay she wrote in Lenny Letter in 2016 received 65.6 million page views.

EmRata has been an active political voice to her 27 million online followers. She was an outspoken supporter of Bernie Sanders two presidential campaigns and has been a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood. She was arrested in May of 2018 in Washington D.C. for protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. She is also the founder of the clothing line Inamorata, a direct-to-consumer company with an all-female workforce that sells online. Ratajkowski was a Fashion Media Award winner for Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019.

