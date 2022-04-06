A Glam Guide To Miami, From The Husband & Wife Team Behind Azulu

If the downpour in NYC today has you dreaming of sunnier days, maybe it’s time to book that trip to Miami you’ve been contemplating. It feels like the world and its mother have been flocking to the Floridian city all spring, and with endless nightlife, culture, shopping, and wellness highlights, who could blame them? The husband and wife team behind Colombian brand Azulu, Alex Srour and Maya Memovic, have fallen for the charm of Miami having recently opened not one, but two stores in the area (in the chic Aventura Mall and in Brickel City Center). Keen to know their faves in their newfound home, we called on them for a guide ahead of our next trip to the sunshine state.

Hidden Gem: The Betsy Hotel is the perfect staycation in the heart of the South Beach, but without all the noise and the chaos.

Glam Night Out: We love The Saxony Bar at the Faena Hotel for a chic night out with great live music and cabaret dancers.

Beach Club: Nothing beats a day of recharging and relaxing at the Soho Beach House then meeting friends for an afternoon of drinks and dinner with the best guest DJs.

Best Music: The second floor of Soho House, after hours! Spending time here reminds me of my years in New York—always great to have someplace to dance the night away.

Best for Inspo: There is definitely something magic seeing the ever-changing facades and art displays in the Design District. For an impeccable art curation, a must visit is PAMM.

Chic Cocktails: Swan in the Design District or Casa Tua in Miami Beach. Dressing up and heading to Swan is always fun as the scene is never the same!

Perfect for Dinner Date: Bellini at Mr C Hotel for the best views of the Biscayne Bay (and also the best spritz and gelato!).

Vintage Shopping: I was a huge fan of C. Madeleines, which was a mecca of vintage finds for anyone in need of inspiration. However, since it closed down, I love to browse through the eclectic assortment of goodies at The House of Findings.

Wellness Must: There’s nothing like an energizing morning class at Barry’s, then hitting the spa at the Standard Hotel. Life changing!

