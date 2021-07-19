Daniel Tzinker Sells 5,650,000 Unit In The Iconic Armani Casa Building

The Armani brand is best known for its sophisticated simplicity, sleek design, and classic colors. Armani designs have always been built with enduring substance to last through fashion trends, and the quality is always superb. The Armani Casa brand shows how Giorgio Armani presents his ideal for living, his dream for the perfect environment: an intimate and comfortable space in which to relax, unwind, and entertain. The quality of Armani Casa fully complies with the prestige of the brand, and the optimal combination of excellent performance and aesthetic properties, while embracing individuality. This product line includes luxury homes, such as the design and building of the Armani Casa Building in Miami. Daniel Tziner, Broker Owner of Tzinker International Realty has found a way to implement traditional marketing techniques and implement recent digital marketing strategies into selling units at the highly coveted Armani Casa Building.In the past 7 months, Tzinker has sold and rented units in all lines ( 00-05 ) in Armani Casa building located at 18975 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach. He attributes his success that he emerged in the lifestyle of Armani as a residence and really understood /experienced first hand what Armani Casa has to offer for their residence.

Tzinker strongly vouches for Armani Casa, as he himself is a resident at this iconic luxury building.The location is in a prime area and places residents within walking distance of a Publix grocery store, a handful of parks, and several trendy restaurants. Additionally if you are someone who is frequently traveling, Armani Casa is conveniently located 30 minutes from the Fort Lauderdale Airport, and 40 minutes from Miami International Airport. Residents of Armani Casa enjoy a number of upscale amenities, including a two-story spa with indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, a beauty salon, and his and hers sauna and much more. The units at Armani Casa Residences are picturesque featuring 10-foot-high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, along with private balconies and summer kitchens. Homes in Armani Casa range anywhere from $1.1M to $6.5M, and the building was newly built in 2019.

Technology enables real estate agents to do things faster and more efficiently. Tzinker’s firm is an early adopter for using technology to add a human touch for listings. He created Marketing reports for Armani Casa, which included landing pages, PDF presentations, promotional videos, and 3D visualizations. These harmonious solutions brought clients closer to the beauty of Armani Casa homes, especially when restrictions required many to be distributed. Tzinker’s marketing materials showcase the ultimate luxury of Armani living, along with details around the modern and elegant interior that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and the city. Every material, every object, and every detail tells a story and attests to an original fusion of creativity, beauty, and expert craftsmanship: the world of Armani/Casa reflects the constant yet subtle dialogue between tradition and innovation. The Armani Casa philosophy focuses on simplicity and perfect proportions, enriched by previous materials, refined finishes, and elegance. This distinctive style incorporates a harmonious combination of different inspirations and design codes to form a sophisticated atmosphere. If you are looking for trendy, high-end real estate, Daniel Tzinker is your go to person. To learn more about his offerings and services, visit his website. Additionally, if you are looking to get a first-hand view into the effortless lifestyle at the Armani Casa shown by Tzinker’s team, view this video.

