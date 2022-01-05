CFDA/IMG Confirm Mask Mandate For NYFW, And More Safety Guidelines

In a new memo circulated today, the CFDA, in partnership with IMG, has addressed the rise in COVID cases ahead of the February NYFW show schedule. The update confirms that masks will be required indoors at all events, with the exception of designated eating and drinking areas. Models walking the runway will not be required to wear masks.

As per last season, all individuals entering a show venue will be required to show proof of vaccination. The official NYFW schedule kicks off on February 11 and runs through February 16, but it is currently unknown how many designers will host physical shows to showcase their Fall 2022 collections. “The CFDA will continue to support the American fashion community as brands decide what approach is best for their business,” the organization states in its memo. “RUNWAY360 continues to be our central virtual home for NYFW as it has been throughout the pandemic.”

The update comes as Giorgio Armani announced yesterday that the brand will not host its planned shows during Milan Fashion Week Mens or Haute Couture Week this month. Brunello Cucinelli has also confirmed that the brand will bow out of the Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence later this month, although it will go ahead with its menswear show in Milan as scheduled.

“As we continue to navigate the fluid nature of the pandemic, we will update the above should the situation change in the coming weeks,” the CFDA added. Watch this space!

