Daily Media: Business Of Fashion’s Lauren Sherman To Host New Podcast, And More Moves To Peruse!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Business of Fashion is launching a new podcast, ‘The Debrief,’ helmed by chief correspondent Lauren Sherman. The first episode will premiere on April 20.

2. Ariel Shapiro is now lead reporter at The Verge’s Hot Pod

3. David Pierce is now editor at large at The Verge, joining the cast of The Vergecast.

4. Margaret Spencer is now president and chief strategy officer at Francis Valentine.

5. Brian Nyilas is now guest merchandiser at INFORMA Markets Fashion.

6. Ramona Czernek is now PR + VIP director, fashion division at Chapter 2. JR Walker is now account manager, Web 3 division at the company and Tyra Humphrey is now junior account executive in the cannabis division.

7. Katie Davidson is now account executive, beauty and apparel at The Lead PR.

8. Lauren Samooha is now account executive at Michele Maire PR.

9. Katelyn Ray is now manager, influencer division at SHADOW. Alexa Galasso is now account coordinator in the company’s fashion and retail division.

10. Jesper Poulsen is now general manager of Bravado.

11. Caroline Madden, managing director of House Of, is leaving the company.

Plus!

12. ICA is now representing Karen Millen.

13. MVPR is now representing Moon Boot, Nagnata, and La Manso.

14. MODEWORLD is now representing Elizabeth Hooper Studio.

15. Agentry PR is now representing Autumn Cashmere.

16. Famous Last Words PR is now representing NicoBlu and RÉDUIT Beauty.

17. Gallery PR is now representing Playground.

18. Chapter 2 is now representing GMONEY, EB Denim, and James Oro

19. Michele Marie PR is now representing The Glam Room and milk shake.

20. OGAKI is now representing Stephen Knoll New York.

